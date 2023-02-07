This Weighted Blanket Is So Comforting, Shoppers Say 'It Feels Like a Warm Hug,' and It's on Sale

Published on February 7, 2023 08:00 PM

Topcee Weighted Blanket tout
Photo: Amazon

There are plenty of things you can do to help you achieve a better night's sleep, including lighting scented candles, using certain lotions, and even eating specific foods. However, more and more people are adding weighted blankets to their bedtime routines.

And the Topcee Weighted Blanket may be just what you need to help with those restless nights. Plus, thanks to an additional coupon applied at checkout, you can snag one of these best-selling blankets for 48 percent off right now.The cooling, weighted blanket is made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic glass beads (which is where the weight comes from) that are evenly distributed. Shoppers say it feels "cool and soft" thanks to the breathable and soft microfiber fabric. The Topcee blanket has eight weight options ranging from 3 to 30 pounds and comes in five sizes that cover everything from a twin to a king-size bed, all designed to keep your bed at your preferred temperature all year long.

When buying a weighted blanket, the brand recommends choosing an option that weighs eight to 12 percent of your body weight. It also advises that in order to maintain the blanket's shape and ensure its fabric doesn't tear, it should be hand-washed and air-dried.

Topcee Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Buy It! Topcee Weighted Blanket in Dark Gray, $41.54 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Whether you're looking for a calming product to help you sleep through the night or a cozy blanket to curl up in when you're relaxing in your living room, Amazon shoppers highly recommend the now-$42 option."This blanket made me feel safe and comfortable, like a warm hug," wrote one five-star reviewer who said they purchased it to help with their insomnia and anxiety. They added, "I slept better than ever the first night I used it.

"According to another shopper who said they have "dealt with restless leg and nighttime anxiety for years," the weighted blanket has helped them not only fall asleep much faster, but they slept longer throughout the night and woke up feeling "more rested." They wrote, "I wish I would have bought this sooner… I even toss it over me while I'm studying at home; it just helps chill me out."

Be sure to add the Topcee Weighted Blanket to your cart before the deal ends, and snap one up while it's on sale with double discounts.

