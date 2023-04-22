These 10 Top-Rated Wedding Gifts Are Trending on Amazon — and Everything Is Under $75

It seems like wedding season is always in full swing, and if you have a couple of events lined up through the end of spring and into summer, you're likely already busy planning. Whether you're part of the wedding party, a guest, or a plus one, there's always a lot of shopping to do.

One thing we can help take off your hands? Spending hours researching wedding gifts. Leave it to Amazon to have a section full of the most popular, highly rated wedding gifts that couples are sure to love. Plus, you'll find a wide range of prices, which is sure to fit into everyone's budget — no matter how many celebrations you're attending this year.

From time-saving kitchen gadgets and fun board games sure to liven up date night to a must-have clothing steamer, these products will make great wedding gifts. And after buying one for the newlyweds, you might be influenced to grab another for yourself.

Don't know where to start? To make it easy, we pulled out our top picks from the section — and everything is $75 or less. Keep scrolling to check out what's on our list that's sure to be perfect for that lucky couple in your life.

Bath towels are a wedding registry staple, which makes this popular towel set a perfect choice. It includes two oversized bath towels measuring in at 27 inches by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four washcloths, all made from 100 percent cotton. Each towel features double stitching, strengthening the fabric and preventing it from fraying over time.

With over 35,000 five-star ratings, there's no surprise that this set of towels is a top-rated item. One shopper bought them as a wedding gift for their friends, writing: "They said they liked them so much [that] they were going to order more, so that's always a good sign." Another reviewer who purchased these as a wedding gift shared that the bride, "loves the gray color" and "the size [of the] bath sheets."

Buy It! Utopia Towels 8-Piece Premium Towel Set, $29.59 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

If the happy couple is the sentimental type, you can't go wrong with these photo frames that are ideal for displaying pictures from their special day. This wall kit has nine square frames, each with removable matting, and all the necessary mounting hardware. Plus, the included templates make it easier to create a gallery wall in various layouts.

Buy It! Gallery Perfect 9-Piece Black Square Photo Frame Gallery Wall Kit, $63.07; amazon.com

If the couple eats salads regularly, this convenient OXO kitchen tool is worth gifting. This salad spinner quickly repels water and grit, cutting down on prep time. With its 6-quart capacity, the device has more than enough room to spin an entire family's worth of vegetables, whether it's spinach, romaine, cabbage, or any other leafy green. You can also wash everything from herbs and fruit to bulky vegetables, and the glass container doubles as a stylish serving bowl. Plus, it's a best-seller in its category, having racked up thousands of five-star ratings, so you know it's beloved and vetted by thousands of shoppers.

Buy It! OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner, $29.95; amazon.com

Stumped on what to gift the happy couple? Present them with this versatile handheld steamer. A best-seller in its category, the device is the ultimate wrinkle-fighting solution, especially when you don't have access to an iron. Equipped with a 250-milliliter water tank, it provides continuous steam suitable for even the most delicate of fabrics like chiffon and silk. Plus, it's portable, so you can pop it into a suitcase or travel bag.

One customer called it "awesome," explaining that they traveled with the steamer for their niece's destination wedding. They added: "It is perfect, light, and steams wonderfully. I ordered a second one to give to her as a wedding gift."

Buy It! Hilife Portable Handheld Steamer, $29.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Sure, you may be purchasing wedding gifts this season, but for those looking to create their own wedding registry, Amazon has also got you covered. The retailer has the world's largest selection of products in the world, free shipping, and easy returns. Plus, it's super easy to do: Just head to the Amazon Wedding Registry and start creating your registry. ​​Once completed, the wedding registry is searchable by guests; all they have to do is look it up by name, location, or within specific dates, then just filter gifts by priority, price, and purchase status.

Amazon also has a few specially curated collections to help you get inspired and narrow down what to add to your registry. In Kitchen Essentials, choose from some of the most popular kitchen gadgets, home appliances, and cookware. Plus, don't overlook the Amazon Handmade section, which is teeming with thoughtful items made by small businesses.

Happy shopping and cheers to the newlyweds! Keep scrolling to shop more of our picks.

Buy It! Romantic Couples Gift Fun and Adventurous Date Night Box, $18.95 with coupon (orig. $26.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 6-Piece Set, $43.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Pyrex Simply Store 18-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers Set, $43.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $48.80; amazon.com

Buy It! Hiware Stainless Steel 48-Piece Silverware Set, $29.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

