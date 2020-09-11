8 Top-Rated Desk Organizers on Amazon to Keep Your Home Office Neat and Tidy

Between virtual back-to-school learning and working from home, creating a productive space is essential. Of course, it helps when that space is neat, tidy, and organized, but we understand that doing so isn’t always as easy as it sounds. To help, we’ve found eight top-rated desk organizers on Amazon to help you get your home office into tip-top shape.
With home office desks becoming the essential decor item of 2020, it only makes sense that keeping them clean and organized is a necessity as well. Face it, no one likes working at a messy desk, which is exactly why adding a desk organizer to your space is so important. Whether you’re looking for a two-in-one desk monitor stand with filing drawers or something slightly more compact to fit in a smaller space — like this six-compartment piece — these desk organizers are sure to help you spruce up your space in an organized fashion.
The best part? All eight of these top-rated desk organizers not only come with hundreds of rave customer reviews, but they’re all under $28. There’s even a cool elephant-shaped pencil and phone holder for just $10 that kids will love, too. No matter how much space you have to work with, these desk organizers are sure to help you make the most of it so you can study and work in the most productive way possible.
Scroll down to check out eight top-rated (and affordable!) desk organizers on Amazon now.
Buy It! SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer with Sliding Drawer, $24.87; amazon.com
Buy It! Coolbros Elephant Pencil Holder With Phone Holder Desk Organizer, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sorbus Rose Gold 5-Piece Desk Organizer Set, $26.39 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! SimpleHouseware 6 Trays Desk Document File Tray Organizer with Supplies Sliding Drawer, $24.87; amazon.com
Buy It! Simple Trending Metal Monitor Riser Stand and Computer Desk Organizer, $26.97; amazon.com
Buy It! Mindspace Office Desk Organizer with 6 Compartments and Drawer, $19 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! AmazonBasics Mesh Desk Drawer Office Organizer, $10.39; amazon.com
