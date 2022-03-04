The first level of the home comes with several fun amenities — including a bowling alley, a game area, a golf simulator and a lighted onyx bar

Tony Stewart Puts His 'Hidden Hollow Ranch' on the Market for $30M — Take a Look Inside!

Tony Stewart's Indiana ranch is up for sale — and if you love the great outdoors, you might want to race to the sale!

The 50-year-old NASCAR legend listed the nearly 20,000 square-foot home and the surrounding property — dubbed the "Hidden Hollow Ranch" — with The Carrie Holle Group for $30 million on Monday.

Built in 2011, the two-story mansion sits on 415 wooded acres of property in Columbus, Ind. The home itself is built from lodgepole pine native to the Northern Rocky Mountains and features a two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entryway, according to the listing.

Stewart's home — which gives off major log cabin vibes — comes with vaulted ceilings and features six bedrooms with "breathtaking views" and 11 bathrooms (eight full and three half).

Tony Stewart Estate Credit: Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

The first level of the home comes with several fun amenities — including a bowling alley, a game area, a golf simulator and a lighted onyx bar all within one area.

Meanwhile, the ranch's kitchen comes with a hibachi grill (including a commercial-grade exhaust system) and a gas stovetop surrounded by rustic cabinetry and elegant countertops, per the listing.

Tony Stewart Estate Credit: Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

At least one of the bathrooms inside the ranch comes with an enormous glass shower and two long vanities on either side of the room.

Tony Stewart Estate Credit: Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

Over in the great room of the Hidden Hollow Ranch is an 8,700-gallon freshwater aquarium. Throughout the home are both hardwood and stone floors, which alternate between spaces.

Tony Stewart Estate Credit: Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

The ranch also comes with an enclosed porch with a fireplace that overlooks a portion of the vast property.

Tony Stewart Estate Credit: Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

A guesthouse and large workshop are also located at Hidden Hollow Ranch.

Additionally, for those interested in hunting, the listing says, "Elk, deer, and turkey are abundant on this licensed hunting preserve."