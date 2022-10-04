Tommy Lee Lists Longtime Calabasas Mansion for $4.6 Million — See Inside!

Tommy Lee's residence features a state-of-the art recording studio and home theater

By
Published on October 4, 2022 03:14 PM
tommy lee
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Neue Focus

Tommy Lee is putting his luxurious Calabasas mansion on the market.

The Mötley Crüe rocker, 60, has listed his six-bedroom and 8-bathroom, nearly 10,000-square-foot California home, which he purchased in the late 2000s, for $4,599,000. The sprawling, gated home is set atop a hillside in the celebrity-favorite neighborhood. Emil Hartoonian of The Agency holds the listing.

Lee has tried to sell the home multiple times over the last few years, listing it for the same asking price before removing it from the market, according to real estate records.

The backyard is the 1987 build's star with a tropical oasis feel, al fresco seating and dining areas, a pool and spa, and expansive city views.

tommy lee
Neue Focus

Inside the three-story residence, there's a central atrium with live trees and other plantings under a retractable roof.

tommy lee
Neue Focus

The spacious kitchen boasts a center island, high-end stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Nearby, there's a formal living and dining room as well as a large office/library with a private terrace.

tommy lee
Neue Focus

The main levels' primary suite has a walk-in closet and large glass doors that open to the private backyard.

A highlight of the home is on the lower level, which has a professional recording studio with isolation booths and a control room. There's also a home theater and concession bar with spaces for dining and wine tasting.

tommy lee
Neue Focus

Lee married his fourth wife Brittany Furlan in 2019. He also shares two sons — Brandon Thomas, 26, and Dylan Jagger, 24 — with ex Pamela Anderson.

Brandon and Dylan recently listed a home as well for $3 million. The five-bedroom Malibu property was featured on The Hills: New Beginnings, on which Brandon appeared.

