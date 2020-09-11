Tommy Hilfiger Lists Enormous Connecticut Estate for $47.5M — See Inside the Ivy-Covered Castle

The sprawling estate was featured in Architectural Digest back in 2017, after undergoing a complete renovation by Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee

Tommy Hilfiger has put his Connecticut home — er, castle — on the market!

The famed fashion designer, 69, is selling his gorgeous country estate in Greenwich — and the asking price is a whopping $47.5 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lovingly restored by Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo, the European-inspired property sits on a 22-acre lot and offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline as well as the Long Island Sound.

In addition to the scenic views, the country castle — originally built in 1939 — features a number of design elements taken from English and French traditions, including ivy-clad walls and a pastoral garden. The outside space also includes an all-weather tennis court and a pool.

Image zoom Tommy Hilfiger's Connecticut home Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Tommy Hilfiger's Connecticut home Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Tommy Hilfiger's Connecticut home Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside, the 13,344-square-foot home boats six bedrooms — with each suite coming with two baths, two dressing rooms and an office/study — as well as a separate spacious guest house.

In addition to the elaborate decorations throughout the country castle, the designer’s home also includes a Turkish-inspired theater, a family game room and a wine cellar/tasting room on the lower level.

The property was designed by Greville Rickard for real estate magnate Charles V. Paterno and was later owned by Joseph H. Hirshhorn, who housed his own art collection and sculpture garden on the premises before endowing it to the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. in the 1960s. The listing agent for the property is Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich Brokerage.

Image zoom Tommy Hilfiger's Connecticut home Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Tommy Hilfiger's Connecticut home Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Tommy Hilfiger's Connecticut home Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Tommy Hilfiger's Connecticut home Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Tommy Hilfiger's Connecticut home Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The American designer previously opened up the doors to the grand estate back in 2017, when the then recently renovated home graced the pages of Architectural Digest.

“You can’t have a house like this and make it Americana,” he said at the time of the home. “It’s an English manor with French details. And we wanted to preserve that feeling of being in a European country home with the carved-oak paneling and a patina that is authentic and a bit worn.”

“We knew it needed a lot of work, but we also knew that this would be our home,” his wife added of the home, which took almost six years to finish restoring.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson Hired as Real Estate Agent by RHOBH's Kyle Richard's Husband Mauricio Umansky

The fashion designer and his wife previously sold their coveted apartment inside Manhattan’s Plaza Hotel.