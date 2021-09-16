The 13 Reasons Why star is letting go of a newly renovated 2,100-square-foot hillside home

Tommy Dorfman Is Selling Her Los Angeles Home for $2.2 Million — See Inside!

Tommy Dorfman is moving on from her newly renovated Los Angeles home.

The 13 Reasons Why star, 29, has put her modern, stylish house on the market for $2.29 million. Jon Grauman and Tara Burns of The Agency hold the listing.

When pulling up to the 2,100-square-foot gated home, guests are met with an expansive courtyard on a quiet hillside. The open-concept main floor highlights the living room with a gas fireplace that flows to the dining area and kitchen, equipped with luxury appliances, a large island, and massive windows.

Downstairs, the main suite includes a walk-in closet and private balcony that overlooks the neighborhood. The bedroom's luxe en suite includes a cast iron bathtub, large shower, custom cabinets and light fixtures, and heated floors.

The house is also equipped with three additional bedrooms and bathrooms and a converted garage, suitable for a home office or multi-purpose studio.

The property also has an "accessory dwelling unit" — which includes a private entrance — for $2,300 per month.

The outdoor spaces are perfect for entertaining with a private stepped stone terrace and small lawn area.

According to WWD, the Atlanta-born actress previously lived in a three-story New York City property for a year before relocating to the west coast in late 2017 after the success of 13 Reasons Why.

In July, Dorfman reintroduced herself as a trans woman. She publicly discussed her transition for the first time in Time, saying, "For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman — a trans woman."