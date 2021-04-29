This Chic Under-$200 Chair on Amazon Is Built to Last—and Reviewers Are Saying '10/10 Would Buy Again'

Speaking of the unique design, the chair doesn't look like it'd cost under $200, but thankfully it does. It's clearly inspired by Scandinavian design, and any minimalist would be lucky to have it set up in their home. The chair is made up of solid wood, so not only does it look chic, but it's also durable. In fact, because it's made from European high-end beech wood or American ash wood, it can last for more than 30 years. The wood is shaped into a bend for the most optimal seating position, using thermal techniques for no breakage, stitching, and top-of-the-line stability. It's protected by uncolored wax oil and is free of paint and formaldehyde to keep you and your family safe. As for the seating portion, the brand used Japanese Kraft handmade knitting to make the thin cushion as comfortable as possible.