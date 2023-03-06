Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Are Still Living Together in Shared L.A. Home After Split

"They own the house together," a rep for Tom Sandoval tells PEOPLE after the Vanderpump Rules star's alleged affair with Raquel Leviss and subsequent split from girlfriend Ariana Madix

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 05:51 PM
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits, many are wondering who will stay in their shared Los Angeles home.

A rep for Sandoval, 39, tells PEOPLE the pair is "still living together" in the San Fernando Valley house after his split with Madix, 37, was reported on Friday, following his alleged affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

"They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out," says the rep. "This isn't something that's going to be decided in a weekend."

E! News first reported the couple's current living situation.

The pair, who made their relationship public in 2014, dropped $2.075 million on a newly completed 4,334-square-foot home in the Valley Village neighborhood in 2019, according to property records obtained by PEOPLE.

With five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, the modern farmhouse-style residence boasts smart home capabilities, a gourmet kitchen and a beautifully manicured backyard with a patio, pool and spa perfect for entertaining.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's family room. Eric Locko

"We looked at fixer-uppers but we also looked at [turnkey] places and given the timing of when we moved and how busy [we are] . . . I am so glad that we chose where we chose and we didn't have to do anything other than the fun stuff," Madix told PEOPLE in 2021 of their house-hunting experience.

"We would have been screwed, honestly. I'm thrilled at how we chose to do things and everything really worked out for the best," she added, noting that days off with Sandoval in front of the TV were "my favorite part about living together."

Sandoval explained at the time that decorating their home was "a total collaboration, which is great because I like stuff that's funkier and a little bit louder and Ariana likes things serene and tranquil. So, bringing those two styles together kind of created our own individual look."

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's bedroom. Eric Locko

Shortly after their move, Madix told PEOPLE they were living in the same neighborhood as Sandoval's longtime friend Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and their respective spouses, calling it the "Great Valley Migration."

"We all have our own things going on, but we are also very, very, very involved in each other's lives," said Sandoval at the time. "Obviously being on the show, as the seasons have gone on, we have evolved, and we are going from apartments to houses, but it is still the same dynamic."

Madix said in 2021 that their home is "the party house now. We are where everyone comes for everything all the time."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show

On March 3, PEOPLE confirmed the Vanderpump Rules stars broke up following nine years together.

According to a source, Madix recently found out about Sandovalallegedly cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss, which drove the split. "They had been having problems for awhile, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider said. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

A source close to production shared at the time that "cameras are rolling right now," so Madix and Sandoval's split will be shown in season 10, which is airing now on Bravo.

