Tom Petty's Malibu Home That Inspired Hit Song for Sale for $10 Million — See Inside!

"When Tom first walked into the home, he just loved the essence and the spirit," listing agent Chris Cortazzo says

Published on December 15, 2022 05:40 PM
Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Photo: Gary Miller/Getty, Mike Helfrich

Tom Petty's Malibu, Calif. beach house has officially hit the market for just under $10 million.

The late singer owned the property until his death in October 2017 at age 66 from cardiac arrest, and the remarkable oceanfront home is said to have inspired the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hit "Something Good Coming."

"When Tom first walked into the home, he just loved the essence and the spirit," says listing agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass. "He loved its originality — it was unpretentious which was very much his spirit. What a luxury for a massive celebrity to walk on the beach and not be bothered."

Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Mike Helfrich

The plot features two bedrooms and a separate guest house spread out across more than 16,000 square feet of living space and boasts 66 feet of ocean frontage with direct access to Escondido Beach.

Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Mike Helfrich

Looking inside the two-level home, the cabin-like living room includes a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to a terrace that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Mike Helfrich

On the opposite side of the fireplace lies the kitchen, equipped with painted tiled countertops and simple wooden cabinetry.

Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Mike Helfrich

Along with a stainless steel sink and gas stove, the kitchen also includes a row of windows with views of the private back patio's lush greenery.

Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Mike Helfrich

In the primary bedroom, the rustic feel is complemented by a large ocean-facing window over the built-in soaking tub.

Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Mike Helfrich
Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Mike Helfrich

The guest house is located just off a private patio and is currently set up as a music studio.

"Tommy always had his recorder and guitar, as he was always writing and creating," Petty's wife, Dana, says. "I remember him writing so many songs there. Three that come to mind are 'Good Things Coming' and Mudcrutch songs 'Beautiful Blue' and 'Topanga Cowgirl.'"

