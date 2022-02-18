“I’ve had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London?” Holland said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday

Tom Holland Shuts Down Rumors That He Bought a House in London with Zendaya: 'Completely False'

Tom Holland is setting the record straight about his rumored real estate moves.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shot down rumors that he had purchased a home in South London with girlfriend Zendaya, who stars in the Spider-Man films alongside Holland.

"I've had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!" Holland told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "I didn't buy a new house. I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys.' "

Tom Holland and Zendaya Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

"So, where did that come from? Was there any inkling of truth to that?" asked Seacrest, 47, jokingly throwing a string of rapid-fire questions at the Captain America: Civil War star: "Did you walk by a house? Did you go to someone's house? Were you invited over?"

"I don't know!" Holland replied, which resulted in an eruption of laughter from the audience, Seacrest, and Ripa, 51.

While Holland and Zendaya, also 25, tend to keep their personal lives very private, a source told PEOPLE in July 2017 that the pair were romantically involved.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," the source said at the time. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Added the insider: "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

In January, the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars were spotted taking a walk around the streets of London while they visited Holland's family, donning casual clothes as they strolled near the actor's family's home.