Tom Brady Moves Family Into New Connecticut Home as Patriots Stadium Suite Is 'Cleaned Out': Report

Tom Brady has reportedly left Massachusetts!

The New England Patriots star, who previously resided in Brookline, is believed to have moved his wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids into a new home in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to local sports radio network WEEI.

The news was revealed on Tuesday’s segment of WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show hosted by Greg Hill, who also shared that Brady’s suite at Gillette Stadium where Bündchen, 39, usually watches his games has “been cleaned out.”

“It would appear to be, by those who are in the know; that it has been cleaned out in a way that perhaps it has never been cleaned out before,” Hill explained.

Brady, 42, and Bündchen put their Boston mansion on the market for $35 million in August.

The reveal of his alleged move to Connecticut comes before Brady is eligible for free agency in March, meaning he can sign freely with any NFL franchise in the 2020 season.

After the Patriots ended their 2019 season with a loss against the Tennessee Titans, Brady opened up about his future in football, saying “it’s pretty unlikely” that’d he’d be retiring following the game.

However, as for how much longer Brady, who’s helped the Patriots win six Super Bowl championships, will remain with the his team of 20 years, he said, “Who knows what the future holds?”

“I love the Patriots. They have the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years and coach Belichick, there’s nobody who has had a better career than me, just being with them. I’m very blessed. I don’t know what the future looks like, so I’m not going to predict it.”

Kraft, Chief Executive Officer of the New England Patriots, said he’s happy to see Brady become a free agent, telling NBC Sports that the player deserves it, but hopes to see the quarterback back on his team for the 2020 season.