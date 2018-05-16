You can now live like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — for $13.95 million.

The couple, who wed in 2009, is selling their Manhattan apartment which is located on the 48th floor of the One Madison building, across from the balcony level of the MetLife Tower.

Brady and Bündchen’s four bedroom, three bath encompasses 3,310 square feet and was designed by architect Peter Marino, who is the go-to architect for luxury brands including Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Ermenegildo Zegna and Chanel.

Sotheby's International Realty. Inset: Jackson Lee/Getty

This is the second time the pair is listing their ultra-modern apartment. They put it on the market for $17.25 million in 2016 after purchasing it for $11.7 million in 2014.

Sotheby's International Realty

And Brady and Bündchen’s building is just as high-end as you would expect, with amenities such as an indoor pool surrounded by marble-clad walls and a modern fitness center.

Sotheby's International Realty

In addition, the living room and dining areas feature floor-to-ceiling windows for breathtaking views of the Empire State Building and the Flatiron Building.

Sotheby's International Realty

“There’s an overall dynamic that you experience there. One thing that is extraordinary about this apartment is that each set of windows perfectly frames individual landmarks in New York,” realtor Michael Bolla of Sotheby’s International tells PEOPLE of Brady and Bündchen’s N.Y.C. home.

“This apartment does not get lost in the view at all,” he adds.

Sotheby's International Realty

“It’s sort of like moving into a history book about New York,” Bolla shares. “When I’m in there, I don’t feel like I’m in an apartment in New York, I feel like I’m in an apartment about New York. The walls, the doors, the floor, everything is a custom outfit. The selections are impeccable. The colors are very grounding.”

Adding, “It’s not a stiff or cold building. It’s a warm, friendly environment. It’s a family building in a spirited way.”

Sotheby's International Realty

While Brady and Bündchen are letting go of this property, they also own a Brookline, Massachusetts, mansion.

In 2014, the duo sold their Los Angeles mansion to music mogul Dr. Dre for $40 million.