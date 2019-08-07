Tom Brady may have recently agreed to play with the New England Patriots through the 2021-2022 season, but the football star is leaving his Boston mansion behind.

According to a listing on Homes.com, Brady, 42, and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are selling their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Brookline, Massachusetts for $39,500,000.

The custom 9,716 square feet home was designed by the renowned architect Richard Landry and built in 2015. The Brookline location kept the New England-based couple only a short drive away from the city of Boston, Fenway Park and Harvard University.

Outside, the mansion features a sprawling green lawn and a cobblestone driveway that can fit 20 cars. Once inside, the entry foyer leads to the dining room and living room — complete with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden beams.

The dining area also includes skylights equipped with glass light fixtures, giving the room an open-air feel with plenty of natural light.

The mansion contains two kitchens — an eat-in kitchen with a large island and a chef’s kitchen. The kitchens also include the wooden ceiling beams, which are combined with copper hardware giving off a rustic feel.

A grand staircase leads to the five bedrooms on the second floor while the lower level features a recreation room, a kids’ playroom, a wine room, gym and spa.

Outside, the backyard boasts a large, tiled inground pool, as well as an outdoor organic herb and vegetable garden and a barn-style guest house.

In the 2,400 square feet guest house located in the backyard, visitors to the mansion will find a yoga studio, a full bathroom and a sleeping loft. The guest house — which is built to look like a rustic, country barn — also features walls that open up for natural air circulation for a “zen-like experience,” according to the listing.