Tom Brady is sharing all the details of his luxurious Tampa Bay mansion — which he just so happens to be renting from his friend Derek Jeter.

PEOPLE previously confirmed less than two weeks after Brady, 42, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that the NFL quarterback and his wife Gisele Bündchen will be moving their family into Jeter’s 30,000-square-foot waterfront home, nicknamed “St. Jetersburg.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an interview on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, Brady said he and his family — which includes his kids John Edward Thomas (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan), 12, Benjamin, 10, and Vivian Lake, 7 — are planning to stay in Jeter’s mansion for some time.

“I’m going to stay here for a while,” he says. “I had to find a place on really short notice and he’s been a friend of mine, so we just talked and it all worked out.” Jeter is living in Miami, where he owns part of the Marlins baseball team.

“It just worked out perfect for me being here and kind of getting my life started here,” says Brady.

RELATED: All the Things Tom Brady Discussed in Howard Stern Interview — From Trump Friendship to Marijuana

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Romain Maurice/Getty

Image zoom Gisele Bündchen/instagram

Although the former New York Yankees shortstop’s home is surrounded by a six-foot-tall privacy fence, Brady said the household is still not as private as he and Bündchen’s former residence in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

“Where I lived in Chestnut Hill, I was pretty private for a long time,” Brady said. “So I forgot, in a way, like people could drive up to your house. You couldn’t drive up to my house where I lived in Chestnut Hill. Here, they could pull right up to the back of the house.”

He notes, “This is a little different because when you go out to the backyard, there’s a lot of boats that have pulled up and people out the front.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Enjoy Romantic Stroll on the Beach During Trip to Costa Rica

While noting that Jeter, 45, “did a pretty good job of screening” the Tampa Bay home, Brady said that as a self-described introvert, he likes his home to be his place of relaxation.

“When you walk outside the house you understand everything that goes along with being me,” he said of his often-limited privacy. “I think part of it is when I come home I want to feel like I can let my guard down and relax.”

Still, he says, the property is meeting his family’s needs.

“There’s enough space here,” Brady added. “We have my sister in law that lives with us, our kids and we have someone that cooks for us. So everyone’s got a little of space. The nice part is we have a lot of outdoor space here. I can do all my football training here, which I really like. It’s been a good place to come down. He left it furnished for me so I didn’t have to deal with any of that.”

The NFL star also said that he and Jeter were not involved in the rental negotiations. “We let other people handle it. It worked out good,” he said.

Brady also confirmed that Jeter’s taste in style is just fine. “He did a great job. It’s a great house,” he told Stern.

Image zoom Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

The six-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he had chosen to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming NFL season on March 20, after announcing his shocking departure from the New England Patriots on March 17.

Brady and Bündchen have owned several properties — including a place in Costa Rica and an apartment in New York City. They have been trying to sell their mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts, where they lived while Brady played for the Patriots, for quite some time.

Image zoom Homes.com/MLS

RELATED: Tom Brady Says Gisele Bundchen ‘Wasn’t Satisfied with Our Marriage’: I Had to ‘Check Myself’

In October 2019, Brady and Bündchen re-listed the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for $33.9 million — a $5.6 million price cut from the original $39.5 million asking price when they first put it up for sale in August 2019.

That property is currently listed with Beth Dickerson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.