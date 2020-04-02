Less than two weeks after announcing he would be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have found a new place to call home in Florida.

The NFL quarterback, 42, and supermodel, 39, will be moving their family into a mansion in Tampa Bay that they’re renting from Derek Jeter, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to property records, the former Yankee shortstop, 45, built the approximately 30,000-square-foot waterfront home — nicknamed “St. Jetersburg,” after the nearby city of St. Petersburg — in 2011. It boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a six-car garage, a pool and spa and two boat lifts. It should be more than enough space for Brady, Bündchen, and three kids: John Edward Thomas (whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan), 12, Benjamin, 10, and Vivian Lake, 7.

The property also offers plenty of privacy. It’s surrounded by a six-foot-tall privacy fence and plenty of lush greenery.

Though it’s not known how much the couple are to be renting the home for, they likely won’t be hard pressed for cash thanks to Brady’s two year, $50 million contract with the Bucs, which comes with $9 million in performance incentives.

The six-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he had chosen to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming NFL season on March 20, after announcing his shocking departure from the New England Patriots on March 17.

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Brady and Bündchen have owned several over properties — including a place in Costa Rica and an apartment in New York City. They have been trying to sell their mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts, where they lived while Brady played for the Patriots, for quite some time.

In October 2019, Brady and Bündchen re-listed the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for $33.9 million — a $5.6 million price cut from the original $39.5 million asking price when they first put it up for sale in August 2019.

The property is currently listed with Beth Dickerson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

In early March, the realtor shared a new video showcasing never-before-seen rooms in the luxurious, 9,716-square-foot home, including the couple’s master bedroom and the three children’s rooms.

The Brookline location is only a short drive away from the city of Boston, Fenway Park and Harvard University. It’s about 25 miles from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, where the Patriots play.