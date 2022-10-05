Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have amassed an impressive portfolio of real estate over the course of their 13-year marriage, but after months of "tension" in their relationship, they may soon be splitting up their assets.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE this week that both Bündchen and Brady have hired divorce lawyers amid their marriage struggles, and an insider says the supermodel has been working with her attorney for "weeks."

In happier times, the couple, who share two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — bought and sold numerous multi-million dollar homes across the country and abroad. Here's a rundown of the jaw-dropping properties they've shared since tying the knot.

FLORIDA

The couple's current Florida home base is Miami, not Tampa, where Brady plays. In 2020, the football star, 45, and supermodel 42, purchased a property on exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami Beach for a $17 million. The island is known for its extreme security measures — there's a guard-gated bridge to enter and a private police force — and its famous residents, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Previously, after un-retiring from the NFL to sign on as quarterback for Tampa Bay, Brady and Bündchen were temporary renters in the Gulf Coast city.

Their landlord was none other than Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who opened his massive mansion, dubbed by locals as "St. Jetersburg" (a nod to nearby St. Petersburg), to the couple in April 2020. The 30,000-square-foot waterfront estate boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a six-car garage, two boat lifts and an 80-foot-long saltwater lap pool.

During an interview on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, Brady said the home "worked out perfect" for him and his family as he began his new life in Florida.

"There's enough space here," Brady said. "We have my sister-in-law that lives with us, our kids and we have someone that cooks for us. So everyone's got a little space. The nice part is we have a lot of outdoor space here. I can do all my football training here, which I really like. It's been a good place to come down. [Jeter] left it furnished for me so I didn't have to deal with any of that."

However, he admitted that privacy was an issue as boats would "pull right up" to the backyard trying to get a glimpse of the family.

After his famous tenants vacated, the retired MLB star listed the house for sale in September 2020 for $29 million and sold it the following May for $22.5 million, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

In September, PEOPLE reported that the house may be torn down by its new owners.

MASSACHUSETTS

Brady bought and sold several residences in the Boston area during his tenure as the quarterback of the New England Patriots. Most recently, he and Bündchen lived in a sprawling suburban compound in Brookline, Massachusetts. The 9,716-square-foot mansion was custom built in 2015 and designed by the renowned architect Richard Landry, who had previously built a home in Los Angeles for the couple.

It features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a cobblestone motor court that can fit 20 cars, a wine room, gym and spa. Out back, there's an organic herb and vegetable garden, a pool and a 2,400-square-foot barn-style guest house that Bündchen called "my sanctuary where I spend most of my time," in a Vogue 73 Questions interview.

They listed the home for sale for $39.5 million in August 2019, despite Brady having agreed to continue playing for the Patriots the following season. They soon lowered the price to $33.9 million in October — a $5.6 million price cut. It finally sold for $33 million in January 2021.

CALIFORNIA

After purchasing a plot in Brentwood, Calif. in 2008, Brady and Bündchen built a castle-like compound that was designed by Landry and featured in an Architectural Digest cover story. The 13,890-square-foot chateau famously featured a moat as well as a pool house, a cobblestone drive and views of the Pacific Ocean.

"We built this house as a sanctuary for our family—a place where we can enjoy being together," Brady told AD in 2013. "It was important for us to plant roots for our family, and since we both enjoy the creative process, we decided to start from scratch."

Bündchen touted the home's eco friendly features to PEOPLE. "We are excited to be using solar power as the main source of electricity in our home," she said, noting it would also have an eco-friendly water supply and heating and cooling systems. "And we are planting our own herbs, fruits and vegetables, which will be my favorite part of the house."

In 2014, the duo listed the house for $50 million and eventually sold it to music mogul Dr. Dre for $40 million, according to the LA Times.

NEW YORK

The Brady-Bündchens still own a comparatively modest pied-a-terre in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. They previously owned several other apartments in New York City, including one they sold for $40 million in 2020.

"They own another place in the city, so this was just downsizing because they're in Tampa full time and they're shopping around in L.A. as well," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

They also once called a four-bedroom, three-bath spread (above) on the 48th floor of a luxury tower overlooking the Flatiron district home. That 3,310-square-foot space was designed by architect Peter Marino, who is the go-to architect for luxury brands including Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

The couple first put it on the market for $17.25 million in 2016 after purchasing it for $11.7 million two years earlier. They re-listed it for $14 million in 2018. The final sale price was not disclosed.

COSTA RICA

There's also a hilltop beach retreat on the west coast of the Central American country, where the family has frequently vacationed over the years. Brady and Bündchen even renewed their vows there in 2009, though not much else is known about the international hideaway.

MONTANA

The stars also own a vacation getaway at the exclusive Yellowstone Resort in Montana.