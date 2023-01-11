Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Top-Rated Massage Gun That's 'Like Having Your Own Personal Masseuse'  — and It's 77% Off

It has over 25,000 five-star ratings

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on January 11, 2023 09:00 PM

TOLOCO Massage Gun Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes tout
Photo: Amazon

If you've been investing in fitness equipment like resistance bands, running shoes, or a walking pad for your fitness routine, it's important that you also obtain some helpful recovery essentials to treat your muscles well after a workout. One effective way to relieve muscle pain after exercising is with a deep-tissue massage gun.

There are plenty of massage guns available on Amazon, and while some can cost hundreds, this massager is double-discounted thanks to a coupon and it's now on sale for just $60 — that's a whopping 77 percent off!

The Toloco Percussion Massage Gun is a deep-tissue massager that has seven speed controls and 15 therapeutic attachments that allow you to use multiple techniques to target specific muscles and pain points. For instance, use the wedge head attachment to knead the shoulder blades, or opt for the bulge head to focus on the lower back and trigger points. The massager can quickly target arms, necks, backs, and legs with varying intensities, depending on where you need it.

TOLOCO Massage Gun Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes
Amazon

Buy It! Toloco Percussion Massage Gun in Black, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

The cordless massage gun includes a USB cable and a carrying case for the different heads. At 1.8 pounds, this lightweight gun can easily fit in your gym bag or in your carry-on suitcase when you're on the go. Plus, it has a non-slip silicone grip and an easy-to-read LED display, which helps make solo use easier.

This top-rated muscle massager has earned over 25,00 five-star ratings, with many shoppers calling it a "must-have" device and praising it for being "quiet yet powerful" in their reviews.

"It has greatly helped with the recovery of the harsh leg days I put myself through," wrote one five-star reviewer, who uses the muscle massager after hitting the gym. Another said, "It's like having your own personal masseuse."

A third shopper explained that they use the massager on their lower back, neck, and shoulders due to chronic pain from a car accident. They wrote: "This massage gun has changed my life… [It] provides instant relief that lasts, unlike taking medicine that only masks the pain."

Click over to Amazon and add the Toloco Percussion Massage Gun to your virtual cart while it's still 77 percent off — there's no telling how long this deal will last. Keep scrolling to see the other colors that are on sale.

TOLOCO Massage Gun
Amazon

Buy It! Toloco Percussion Massage Gun in Carbon, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

TOLOCO Massage Gun
Amazon

Buy It! Toloco Percussion Massage Gun in Silver, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

