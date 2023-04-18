This $200 Air Purifier That Shoppers Call Their 'Dream Machine' Is Just $43 at Amazon

It's that time of year: Allergies are rife. Sure, you could self-soothe with eye drops and rely on a vacuum cleaner to pick up all the dust around your house, or you could simply invest in an air purifier, which is sure to provide relief while indoors.

Consider nabbing the ToLife Air Purifier while it's a whopping 79 percent off at Amazon. The air purifier is equipped with a three-level HEPA filtration system, designed to trap smoke, pet odors, dust, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Users can choose from four settings (sleep, low, medium, and high), which can operate between two and 12 hours. Once it's set on sleep mode, the device is whisper quiet, so it won't disturb you overnight.

The device works best in rooms as large as 215 square feet, so it's a great choice for bedrooms, home offices, and family rooms. You'll also be able to control the device directly from the LED screen at the top, allowing you to select settings and switch the light on or off. Plus, you can even swap in aromatherapy oils and turn the device into a diffuser.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, with users calling it their "dream machine" and adding that it makes a "noticeable difference in the air quality." One reviewer said, "​​This little guy is so powerful when it comes to cleaning the air in my space," while another explained, "I can tell the difference after leaving it on in the room."

A third shopper, who had been using the air purifier for three weeks, added that it catches tons of dust, dirt, and other impurities floating in the air. They wrote, "My girlfriend has been having issues with pollen/air pollutants coming through our open bedroom window, which triggers her rashes. After leaving this on all night, her skin appears to be not irritated at all anymore."

