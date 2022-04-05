Todrick Hall Sued for Allegedly Failing to Pay $60,000 in Rent

Todrick Hall did not pay rent for February and March of this year, court documents obtained by PEOPLE claim

Todrick Hall is accused of owing $60,000 in rent, per legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The owners of the home, Avi Lavian and Orna Lavian, said in the March 29 filing that Hall agreed to pay $30,000 a month in rent. After he allegedly failed to pay in February and March of this year, the Lavians issued the Celebrity Big Brother alum a three-day notice on March 3 to pay rent or leave the property.

The filing notes that the plaintiffs left a copy of the notice with an individual at Hall's residence and he "failed to comply" by the deadline.

The owners are asking for the full $60,000 allegedly owed, as well as attorney fees and for the lease to be terminated.

A representative for Hall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hall gave fans a tour of the home in a YouTube video shared last February, telling his supporters he had just purchased his "dream" house.

"When I saw this one I fell in love," he said of the 8,000-square-foot home — which includes 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms — adding, "I'm talking that Allie and Noah Notebook kind of love."

In July, he shared that the home had been burglarized. He told police that at least $50,000 worth of handbags and other personal items were stolen, according to TMZ.

At the time, Hall still had to account for everything missing while the Los Angeles Police Department carried out an investigation.

His friend reportedly discovered the break-in after thieves allegedly broke a window to gain entry into his home. According to posts to his Instagram Story, Hall was in London, where he watched the West End production of Hairspray for the "2nd time" that week.