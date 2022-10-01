Todrick Hall Ordered to Pay $100k in Unpaid Rent After Being Sued by Owners of Sherman Oaks Home

Todrick Hall owes more than $102,000 after being sued over unpaid rent at his Sherman Oaks home, TMZ reports.

The choreographer and Celebrity Big Brother star, 37, was ordered by a judge to pay $100,000 in damages and an additional $2,000 in lawyer fees, TMZ shares citing legal documents. Hall's monthly rent was $30,000, but he had fallen behind on payments, per the publication.

A representative for Hall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As previously reported in April, the YouTuber was accused of owing$60,000 in rent, per legal documents obtained by PEOPLE. Homeowners Avi Lavian and Orna Lavian shared that the Hall agreed to pay a monthly rent of $30,000, but allegedly failed to do so in both February and March.

On March 3, Hall was then issued an alleged three-day notice to either pay or be evicted from the property, and reportedly "failed to comply" by the deadline.

Last year, Hall shared that his home was burglarized, and TMZ reported that he lost $50,000 worth of handbags and other personal items. The thieves allegedly broke a home window to gain entry, as Hall was staying in London at the time.

"I am ok. This happened right after my cat sitter left for the night," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe...and that's what matters most to me."

The home, apparently the same one where Hall temporarily housed the cast of CBS' Big Brother 24 following the season's August finale, was once the subject of a YouTube video titled "Bought My Dream House." In it, he called the 8,000-square-foot home — which includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms — something he "fell in love" with.

Last year, Hall added to his reality show run as he was announced to be the runner-up on The Masked Singer, where he performed songs such as Paula Abdul's "Straight Up" and Britney Spears' "Circus" while dressed in his bull costume.

"I would just say that, we grow up and we believe in ourselves so much as little kids and then somewhere along the line, the world starts to pick apart you and they start to make you realize the things about you that are different," Hall, 36, said. "So I think that being inside this costume gave me courage and I just loved being on the show. It was always so fun."