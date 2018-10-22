Toddler Best Friends Dress Up as Chip and Joanna Gaines in the Most Adorable Halloween Costume

Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t only #relationshipgoals — they’re also #costumegoals this Halloween.

Sydney Frenkel and Ryan Freedman, two now 3-year-old friends from Short Hills and Summit, New Jersey, dressed up as the Fixer Upper couple and got ready for Demo Day last fall. According to Parents, the pair met when they were six months old in a local Gymboree class and have been inseparable ever since.

For their HGTV homage, executed with help from Sydney’s mom, Eumy Rha Frenkel, the little girl sported a Waco, Texas shirt, jeans, and light blue mini Hunter Boots. While Freedman, who has fiery red hair similar to Chip’s orange-tinged locks, was decked out from head to toe in a Magnolia trucker hat, a Demo Day shirt, a navy vest, jeans, a tool belt, and Sperry Duck Boots.

“The kids truly act like an old married couple,” Eumy told Parents. “They light up when they see each other and bicker like husband and wife.”

Before heading out for their Halloween festivities, Eumy photographed the kids on her front porch, and even shared one photo of the mini doppelgängers reading a June 2017 PEOPLE cover story featuring the couple that inspired their costumes.

“The kids love the show, and when Sydney sees Joanna, she says, ‘She looks like me!'” Eumy said.