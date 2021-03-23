Toby Flenderson's House from The Office That Michael Scott Eggs Hits the Market for More Than $1 Million
Although the show is famously set in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the real location of Toby's house is in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles
One fan of The Office is about to turn their favorite quarantine binge into a reality.
The house where Michael Scott's office nemesis Toby Flenderson (played by Paul Lieberstein) lived in the hit NBC workplace comedy has hit the market for $1.098 million.
Devoted fans of the show will recognize the green-painted façade of the single-story home from the season 7 episode "Michael's Last Dundies," in which Michael (Steve Carell) delivers Dundie nominations to the employees, before egging Toby's place, while yelling, "Toby, you suck!"
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom gated house features a spacious open floor plan, with an upgraded kitchen full of state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry, as well as a pergola and a huge backyard, perfect for a pool.
Located on a charming tree-lined block of Sherman Oaks, the 1,505-square-foot residence also comes with a detached finished garage, and it's listed by The Agency.
Lieberstein, 54, starred as the often-ridiculed HR manager during the show's nine-season run from 2005 to 2013, while also serving as one of the original writers and the series' show runner from seasons 5 through 8.
He revealed how the role came about last year, when he spoke to former costars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on their podcast Office Ladies.
"We talked about just doing a little thing to kind of have the experience of being an actor. And hopefully it would inform our writing," the two-time Emmy Award winner said. "I'm not sure how Toby happened, but I feel like I left the room and I came back and they said, 'You're going to play this part.' "
He continued to explain the character's awkward demeanor, "There was very little acting I was doing. They kept saying talk louder and I wouldn't. I was like, 'No. I'm talking to a person right here. Why would I talk louder?' "
The cast and crew of The Office, which has been a popular binge during the COVID-19 lockdown, celebrated the premiere's 15th anniversary last year.