Deal Alert! This 'Lightweight and Powerful' Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Under $100 at Amazon Today

Rather than relying on a bulky upright vacuum cleaner to help you clean up daily messes left behind by pets and kids, you can invest in a handy stick vacuum cleaner, one that's easy to push and still guaranteed to suck up all the dirt around the house.

Consider the TMA 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently has double discounts at Amazon — just use the on-page coupon to save a total of 58 percent off the original price. The stick vacuum can hit up to 15,000 pascals of suction power, picking up everything from dirt and debris to pet dander and crumbs.

Designed with a motorized floor brush, the lightweight vacuum head can be turned up to 180 degrees, making it a breeze to move around obstacles and get into hard-to-reach corners. It's even equipped with LED lights, allowing you to illuminate all the dust you may have otherwise missed. Plus, once fully charged, the vacuum can last up to 40 minutes at a time.

Buy It! TMA 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.96 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Thanks to a five-stage HEPA filtration system, the vacuum captures up to 99.7 percent of dust particles as teeny as 0.3 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors while you're vacuuming. The vacuum can also be transformed into a handheld device in conjunction with its attachments: Use the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions and the extension tube to reach overhead items like drapes. .

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given this stick vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "high-powered" and "lightweight and powerful." In reviews, one user said, "Warning: Your new hobby might be vacuuming," while another wrote, "My friend has a Dyson and was impressed by mine."

A third five-star reviewer shared, "My husband is obsessed with vacuuming our house every day," and added, "This vacuum is still blowing our minds! Our home feels (and breathes) so much cleaner." They also maintained that it's "super light" and "easy to maneuver." They finished off by saying, "It cleans more than the $3,000 Rainbow. Get it while it's on sale!"

Head to Amazon to get the TMA 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $85 and keep the upright vacuum in the closet for another day.

