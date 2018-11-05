Nicole Curtis, Vanilla Ice and More HGTV and TLC Stars Will Appear in While You Were Out Reboot

Another favorite 2000s TLC makeover show is getting a reboot!

Less than a year after the second coming of Trading Spaces, TLC and HGTV are teaming up to bring back While You Were Out, which aired on TLC from 2002 to 2006, and will debut anew as a crossover series, airing on both networks in 2019.

Similarly to the original show, which was hosted by former 2gether boybander Evan Farmer and featured a rotating cast of designers and carpenters, each episode of WYWO 2.0 will feature a homeowner setting up their friend or family member with a surprise renovation, executed in just two days. The loved one gets sent away under the guise of a vacation or work trip, and comes home (hopefully!) to a complete, redesigned room.

The show will also feature a star-studded cast of interior designers and TV contractors that twill be familiar to fans of both networks.

The lineup from TLC will include Trading Spaces original cast members Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Hildi Santo Tomas, Ty Pennington and Vern Yip, and TS newcomers Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto.

From HGTV, Flip of Flop Las Vegas’s Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, Love It or List It’s David Visentin and Hilary Farr, Good Bones mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak, Rehab Addict’s Nicole Curtis and from DIY Network’s Vanilla Ice Project, Vanilla Ice.

In 2002, the budget for each makeover was $1,000, but increased for each of the show’s four season before peaking at $2,000. For the remake, the show will have a much higher budget of $10,000 per room and each episode will feature two home makeovers, with two designers and one carpenter per house.

While You Were Out will debut on HGTV and TLC in 2019.