Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees! Kyle Richards, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Show Off Their Evergreens

01 of 18 Kyle Richards & Alexia Umansky Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Alexia Umansky/Instagram On Monday, Alexia Umansky shared a clip of her mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, cozying up by their Christmas tree on her Instagram Story. "Came home to @kylerichards18 like this," she captioned the story, along with a white heart emoji. The glowing tree was decked out with an array of red ornaments and poinsettia-like decor.

02 of 18 Kevin Jonas Denise Truscello/Getty; Kevin Jonas/Instagram In a video on Instagram, the oldest Jonas Brothers member shared sweet photos of his daughters, Valentina and Alena, decorating their family's Christmas tree on Saturday. The photos show the two girls adorning a flocked tree with ornaments featuring personal messages from guests who attended Jonas' 2009 wedding to wife Danielle. "13 years later and our girls are hanging our wedding ornaments," he writes in the caption. "Few amazing messages from family and friends at our wedding."

03 of 18 Kim Kardashian Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Kim Kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian loves a good twinkling Christmas tree! On her Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder shared a clip of her "snow-covered" display as pianist Philip Cornish played "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" in the background. "It's that time of the year," she wrote on the video, adding that "@philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs."

04 of 18 Kylie Jenner Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Kylie Jenner/Instagram After debuting her own ceiling-skimming Christmas tree display, the makeup mogul is bringing some festive energy to the Kylie Cosmetics office. "Christmas at the office," Jenner wrote over a snap showing off four glowing trees on her Instagram Story.

05 of 18 Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa; Kelly Ripa's Christmas tree. Vivien Killilea/Getty, Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa is showing off her colorful Christmas tree! On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host revealed her stunning tree display adorned with a glowing star on top. "Isn't she lovely," she wrote on Instagram. In a close-up video posted on her Instagram Story, Ripa shared her "33 year ornament collection" and zoomed in on one featuring a photo of her three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin — whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos — when they were babies. Consuelos couldn't help but write, "she's lovely," in the comments.

06 of 18 Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Witherspoon is spreading some holiday cheer with her frosted Christmas tree display! Adorned with red and silver ornaments, the actress showed off her tree with a cute selfie on Instagram. "Too soon?🎄😂," she wrote in the caption.

07 of 18 Kim Kardashian (again!) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Kim Kardashian Instagram When it comes to Christmas decorations, Kim Kardashian is all about decking the halls with as many trees as she can! On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the reality star shared a video of her "magical" tree display outside of her bathroom. "In my bathroom, I always have plants out there, and there's like a whole balcony and you can go through my shower out there, but right now this is all I see and it's so beautiful," Kardashian said in the video.

08 of 18 Kylie Jenner (take two!) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Kylie Jenner Instagram (2) "Tis the season," the beauty mogul wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing off her ceiling-skimming Christmas tree. Jenner documented the process of setting up the massive tree and showed off a heaping pile of shimmering ornaments in various clips. Michael Bublé's holiday hit, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," played in the background as two younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan admire the twinkling tree.

09 of 18 Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram The country singer shared a sweet snap on Instagram from his family's Christmas tree shopping excursion on Sunday. Thomas Rhett was all smiles as he posed beside his wife Lauren and their four daughters: Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina.

10 of 18 Melissa Gorga Theo Wargo/Getty; Melissa Gorga/Instagram The Real Housewives of New Jersey star waited until two days after Thanksgiving to share a snap of her festive tree setup on Instagram. With a white and silver color scheme, the twinkling tree was positioned in a corner at the entryway. "How'd I do?!✨," she asked her followers in the caption.

11 of 18 Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/instagram, Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty The reality star gave a preview of her holiday decor by showing off a simple Christmas tree display on her Instagram Story the day before Thanksgiving.

12 of 18 Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram The Stranger Things actress is already feeling the holiday spirit! Brown got a head start on setting up her Christmas tree display with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in mid-November, and documented the entire process on Instagram. In the short video, Mariah Carey's holiday anthem, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," plays in the background as the pair hang red ornaments on the tree's branches (in cozy pajamas, of course). After sharing a sweet kiss or two, the couple show off their completed Christmas tree decked out with red ribbon and an assortment of balls. The festive video even caught the attention of the Christmas queen herself, with Mariah Carey commenting, "Living for this!!!! (But it's soooo early!!!) 😁❤️❤️❤️🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄."

13 of 18 Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines/instagram, Larry Busacca/Getty Joanna Gaines is all about the cozy vibes with her Christmas tree display this year. The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her twinkly tree on Instagram, with Auni's "Twinkling Lights" playing in the background.

14 of 18 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra/instagram The Quantico actress couldn't contain her excitement over her festive fir! Priyanka shared a few snaps on her Instagram Story revealing her sky-scraping tree, which she took in by a cozy fire with her 10-month-old daughter Malti. "It's up!" she wrote on one of the shots of her pointing at the tree with an excited expression.

15 of 18 Fredrik Eklund Fredrik Eklund/instagram, Jerod Harris/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrick Eklund has no shame when it comes to decking the halls in November. The luxury real estate agent shared a festive snap on Instagram that showed off his stunning Christmas tree. Featuring white and silver ornaments, the tree towered over his 5-year-old daughter Milla, whom he shares with husband Derek Kaplan, as she posed beside their dog in the photo. "Too early? 🎁❤️🎄," Eklund captioned the photo.

16 of 18 Ali Fedotowsky Manno Ali Manno/instagram The Bachelor alum revealed her many Christmas tree displays with a funny Instagram Reel at the beginning of the month. Singing along to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," Manno mouths the infamous lyrics, "It's me. Hi. I'm the problem it's me," as she shows off three different trees set up around her house. "We all know THAT someone 😉🌲🎅🏻🤶🏻 In our case, it's us! Cue Mariah! 🎶" she wrote in the caption.

17 of 18 Kimberly and James Van Der Beek James Van Der Beek/instagram, Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic The Van Der Beeks don't mess around when it comes to Christmas tree shopping! The Dawson's Creek alum and his wife, Kimberly, kicked off the holiday season by finding the perfect tree to display in their Texas home. Kimberly documented the process with a sweet snap on her Instagram Story.