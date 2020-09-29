Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Year's Quirky Christmas Trend is Here! Deck Your Halls With These Succulent 'Trees'

Move over upside-down and all-black Christmas trees! This year's evergreen trend is a little more low-key — and low maintenance.

In the last couple of years, succulents have become increasingly popular in home decorating. Now, the adorable — and hearty — little plants can help add some unique and festive holiday cheer to your home as succulent Christmas trees.

These eye-catching holiday creations sit at about one foot tall and are making waves on social media as people fawn over their unexpected seasonal spirit.

″I’m not a big Christmas person but I’m definitely doing this!" one Twitter user said of the trees, while another added, "Today I learned about succulent Christmas trees and... I think I dig it?"

Opting for some succulent Christmas trees can also save you the maintenance of a classic conifer. The small plants just need to be sprayed with water every 10 to 14 days to stay alive, and once Christmas is over, they can be repotted as individual plants to decorate your home for months to come.

Anyone hoping to hop in on the trend can find a variety of succulent Christmas trees on Etsy.

One option is a 13-inch Alpine Succulent Tree, adorned with nearly "50 haworthias and a dozen colorful succulents including echeverias, graptoverias, sedums and more," per the seller's made-to-order listing.

Meanwhile, the 13 inch made-to-order Aurora Succulent Tree, from the same vendor, is adorned with nearly 25 echeverias.

Prices for these small trees vary, though they are often over $100. The Alpine and Aurora trees from Terracotta Corner sell for about $130-$135. RileysOasis's more traditional looking succulent Christmas tree, which is made with "over 100 succulent cuttings" sells for $184.

Buyers of the trees have so far been thrilled with their purchases. ″It was a gift for my mother. She loves it. Best Christmas gift ever!!!" one shopper wrote.