Even Shoppers with Central AC Use This $42 Portable Air Conditioner to 'Sleep Comfortably'

“Where has this been all my life?!”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 11, 2023 05:00 AM

Portable Air Conditioners, TIOKVIOP Evaporative
Photo: Amazon

Temperatures outside are rising, and while we're all certainly looking forward to spending as much time by the pool and at the beach as possible, it also means we'll be getting hot indoors. Instead of blasting the air conditioning all night long and racking up a seriously high bill, invest in a portable air conditioner that's just as powerful — and won't cost you a pretty penny.

The Tiokviop Portable Air Conditioner is 30 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $42. To use the device, simply fill the 900-milliliter tank with water and ice cubes and watch as it pushes out a refreshing breeze for up to eight hours at a time. In just minutes, the surrounding temperature can drop to as little as 45 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping you plenty cool. Plus, this three-in-one device functions as a fan, humidifier, and night light.

Choose from three speeds (natural, medium, and high) as well as three wind modes (natural, low cool mist, and high cool mist). You can even adjust the airflow direction up to 120 degrees, allowing you to feel the cool air from any angle. Designed with a USB port, the portable air conditioner can even charge devices on the go. Plus, you can select a timer and choose from seven colors for the night light function.

Portable Air Conditioners, TIOKVIOP Evaporative
Amazon

Buy It! Tiokviop Portable Air Conditioner, $42 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given this portable air conditioner a five-star rating, with users noting that it "blows cool air" and calling it a "game changer." One user said, "It helps against the dry air as well as the hotter temperatures," while another added: "It is not like traditional air conditioners that increase your electricity bill."

A third user wrote, "I wish I had one of these a long time ago. My home has central air, yet the upstairs still gets uncomfortably hot. This air conditioner is the perfect solution for that. I can now sleep comfortably through the night." They also added, "I hated the idea of having a big bulky window unit. This is small enough that it doesn't look like a giant eyesore." They finished off by saying, "Where has this been all my life?!"

Head to Amazon to get the Tiokviop Portable Air Conditioner while it's 30 percent off.

