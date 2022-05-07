The Allwood Estelle Cabin Kit is the larger of the two at 148 square feet, but it's also slightly cheaper since it has smaller windows and a simpler roof design. Its exterior is made with solid Nordic Spruce wood that can be stained, painted, or finished with siding. The interior is where you'll have the most creative freedom, since it has two rooms that can be used as living quarters and a bathroom, or you can make the smaller area into an extra storage space.