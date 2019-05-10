Amazon’s Viral Tiny House Sold Out Instantly — Here Are 5 Others That Are Bound to Sell Out Soon

The house was selling for $7,000 and only takes 8 hours to construct

By Alex Warner
May 10, 2019 04:03 PM
Ah, Amazon! How we love thee. In a digital era where you can get pretty much anything your heart desires through the online retailer, it should come as no surprise that the site is selling (drumroll, please) tiny houses. Yes, we’re serious.

Amazon’s hottest ticket item right now is this Allwood Solvalla Studio Cabin Kit — a DIY backyard guest house that can be built by two people in just eight hours, according to the product listing. The 172-square-foot wooden house, which retails for $7,250, went viral and sold out almost immediately. While it recently got restocked, there’s no telling how fast it will fly off shelves this time.

Buy It! Allwood Solvalla 172-Square-Foot Studio Cabin Kit, Garden House, $7,250; amazon.com

But if the Studio Cabin isn’t your style, don’t worry. We discovered there are tons of other tiny houses for sale on Amazon, that are equally as cool, like this DIY log cabin that can literally function as a summer home — giving a whole new meaning to the idea of a staycation. You could even use this tiny wooden cottage that’s more than $2,000 off right now as a home office or a small sleeping alcove for guests.

It’ll take at least three to five weeks for most tiny home kits to be delivered and will arrive in a massive crate — after all, you’re having an entire house shipped to you. Keep scrolling to shop the coolest tiny homes on Amazon that will turn your backyard into the ultimate hangout destination.

Buy It! Lillevilla Escape 113-Square-Foot Allwood Cabin, $4,990; amazon.com

Buy It! Allwood Estelle 5 157-Square-Foot Cabin Kit, Garden House, $5,995 (orig. $8,299); amazon.com

Buy It! Allwood Sommersby 174-Square-Foot Garden House Kit, $8,360; amazon.com

Buy It! Allwood Arlanda XXL 273-Square-Foot Garden House Kit, $10,695; amazon.com

Buy It! Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Getaway (Cabin Getaway Kit), $18,800; amazon.com

