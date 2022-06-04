These Tiny Houses on Amazon Have Attached Outdoor Patios and Can Be Set Up in Just a Few Days
Whether you're embracing a unique and minimalist lifestyle or trying to create a little extra space in the backyard, a tiny house might be the way to go. Instead of starting from scratch, head over to Amazon, which has tiny house kits that are supremely suited to summer.
Unlike most tiny homes, the Allwood Solvalla and the Cedarshed FarmHouse have attached outdoor spaces. Both have roof overheads, which means you can fully furnish them with a small conversation set, an area rug, and a few planters. We recommend sticking to furniture designed for outdoors and adding a few covers to your cart to keep everything safe during the off season.
Both kits offer free shipping to the contiguous United States, excluding areas with difficult terrain. Once yours is set up, which takes just a few days, you can start decorating and make it your own: Use it as a greenhouse, a guest house, or even a yoga studio.
Buy It! Allwood Solvalla Studio Cabin Kit, $8,795; amazon.com
The Allwood Solvalla is primarily made of floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which let in natural light and give off modern glamping vibes. The rest is made with durable Nordic wood that can be left as is or coated with exterior paint. The entire cabin is 172 square feet, divided evenly between the indoor and outdoor areas.
The tiny house takes approximately three days to set up and will likely require two people to follow and complete the step-by-step instructions with drawings. A standard tool kit will get the job done, so you won't need to spend extra money on a professional until it comes to installing plumbing and electricity. Keep in mind that this tiny house doesn't include a foundation or shingles, so they'll need to be purchased separately.
Buy It! Cedarshed FarmHouse, $15,367; amazon.com
If you're in the market for something with more of a cabin feel, then consider the 20-by-14-foot Cedarshed FarmHouse for your backyard tiny home. It's made with eco-friendly Western Red Cedar wood that's naturally decay-resistant and can be painted, stained, or covered with vinyl siding.
The cabin itself includes a large double door, two fixed windows with shutters, and planter boxes. Unlike most kits, this one comes with a roof with shingles, and it can be put together in a few days using household tools.
Best of all, it has an attached 4-foot porch that can accommodate furniture for two people. (We're thinking a pair of rocking chairs, an end table, and lots of hanging plants and fairy lights.)
Rather than spend thousands on costly materials, invest in a tiny house kit from Amazon and get small-space living delivered to your door. Invite over a few friends with pizza and beverages and make the buildout a fun weekend project.
