The Possibilities Are Endless When It Comes to Backyard Tiny Houses — and These Ones Are Available on Amazon
There's something so quaint and charming about a tiny backyard house. It's easy to decorate and serves as an additional space you can turn into almost anything you want — be it a home office, a yoga studio, a palace for your pups, a playroom for kids, or a guest house. With spring just days away, now may be a good time to invest in one while they're in stock on Amazon.
Ever since this 172-square-foot studio cabin kit from Allwood went viral back in 2019, it's been tough to get your hands on a tiny house kit from the retailer. However, we noticed there's quite a few from the company that are available again, including the internet-famous Solvalla studio.
Buy It! Allwood Solvalla 172-Square-Foot Studio Cabin Kit, $8,795; amazon.com
Made from high-quality Nordic wood, this modern take on the classic cabin offers both indoor and covered outdoor space. The kit comes with all the building materials and hardware you need to put it together yourself — no architectural knowledge necessary. (Note: It does not include foundation materials or roof shingles.) According to the brand, assembly time should take approximately two days for two adults.
Allwood Outlet sells a variety of DIY tiny homes made from eco-friendly products manufactured and imported from Scandinavia and the Baltic states. There's the Summerlight, a square structure that features a beautiful double-door entrance and large windows that let in lots of light; the Estelle, a dual-purpose cabin that has a sitting area and deep storage closet; the Mayflower Base, a unique shed-like unit that has a curved roof; and the Claudia, a cottage-esque home that's the most spacious available at 209 square feet.
Like the viral tiny house, the ones mentioned above come with step-by-step instructions and construction supplies. Depending on the one you choose, you're looking at dropping anywhere from $8,000 to $11,000, which is quite the investment, but one worth making if you plan to use it often. The possibilities are truly endless for what you can use this space for. Just imagine hosting backyard parties, having sleepovers with the kids in the tree-house-like structure, or spending some quiet time with a good book.
It's estimated to take anywhere from three to five weeks for these tiny home kits to ship, so the sooner you order, the quicker you can get it built and ready to go for the warmer weather.
Scroll down to shop a tiny house kit from Amazon to kick off your spring in the best way possible!
Buy It! Allwood Summerlight 150-Square-Foot Cabin Kit, $8,990; amazon.com
Buy It! Allwood Estelle 5 157-Square-Foot Cabin Kit, $8,460; amazon.com
Buy It! Allwood Mayflower Base 117-Square-Foot Cabin Kit, $8,150; amazon.com
Buy It! Allwood Claudia 209-Square-Foot Cabin Kit, $10,990; amazon.com
