Tinx Opens Up About Her 'Cozy' New Home & Why She'll Be the Go-To House This Halloween

"I think my house feels chaotic, but in the best way, and hopefully full of love and like a cozy, safe space," the Pottery Barn partner shares with PEOPLE

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022 01:09 PM

Social media star Tinx is finally settled into her new Los Angeles home and with her favorite room decked out to celebrate, just in time for Halloween.

"For sure the kitchen is my favorite," the 32-year-old, who worked with Pottery Barn to get everything together, shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "It's where everyone gathers. I always think about that. When I was a child at my family's house, people always gathered in the kitchen because it's the heart of the home."

The move was a long time coming for the content creator, who has been documenting the process every step of the way for her millions of followers across her social media platforms.

Tinx Pottery Barn Halloween
Pottery Barn

"My house feels chaotic, but in the best way, and hopefully full of love and like a cozy, safe space," the It's Me Tinx podcast host, whose real name is Christina Najjar, says. "I think it's so important to have somewhere where you can just relax and it's your sanctuary. And even though I'm a little messy, it doesn't matter."

Watch the full episode of People Features: Tinx on PeopleTV.com or on the PeopleTV app

As the newest neighbor on her block, she's trying to make a good first impression by being the local kids' favorite stop on Halloween night.

"I'm just so excited to have trick-or-treaters this year.I'm going to give out the good candy," the Rich Moms clothing designer says. "You know when you were younger and you would go to a house and it would be very mediocre candy or small, like an individually wrapped Starburst? Not me, man. I am doing full candy bars for the kids in my neighborhood because I want to be known as the good house."

Tinx // NYFW photo diary
Courtesy Tinx

She's also having fun right now decorating her home to celebrate on Oct. 31.

"Right now everything in the house is black and orange for Halloween," Tinx says. "Seriously, we're covered in Halloween decorations and all my furniture's actually being delivered this week, so it's going to be totally new, totally different, but it's neutral. I think the whole vibe of my house is very easy, very California, kind of indoor-outdoor. I just wanted a place where people feel really comfortable to come and sit and watch a movie or have dinner. So easy, neutral, California, cool energy."

Although she has some of her Pottery Barn favorite staples sprinkled all over her home, she easily has a favorite.

"I think it's going to be my bed," Tinx says. "I got a new bed and it's arriving on Wednesday. It's green velvet, and it's so cool. I've always wanted to be a cool bed person. A person with a green bed—that's a cool person."

Related Articles
porch-jackolanterns
How to Throw a Great Halloween Party (or a Scary-Good At- Home Haunted House)
See Inside Ashley Graham's 'Gorgeous' Nursery for Twin Sons — and 'Big Boy Room' for Son Isaac!
See Inside Ashley Graham's 'Gorgeous' Nursery for Twin Sons — and 'Big Boy Room' for Son Isaac!
Halloween Decor Ideas Roundup
Deck Out Your Home with These Spooky Halloween Decorations — Starting at Just $7
Tinx
Tinx's L.A. Home Purchase Inspired Her Pottery Barn Collab: 'It Sounds Cheesy, but Home Is Where the Heart Is'
Brooklinen Holiday Collection
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Winter Bedding Drop, Plus More New Home Products
Mindy Kaling NYC apartment for sale
Mindy Kaling Selling New York City Townhouse for $2.75 Million — See Inside!
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Kelsea Ballerini's home tour in the Spruce Credit: Leslee Mitchell/The Spruce
See Inside Kelsea Ballerini's Maximalist Nashville Farmhouse
Demi Lovato home in AD
Demi Lovato's 'Psychedelic' California Home Has a 'Shroom Room' and a Lounge for Her Squirrels — See Inside!
Joanna Teplin home tour
The Home Edit Co-Founder Joanna Teplin Gives a Tour of Her 'Cozy' Tennessee House
At home with Jamie Chung.
See How Jamie Chung Transformed Her Termite-Infested Deck into a Cozy Backyard Oasis
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Take a Look Inside Kendall Jenner's 'Epic' Bathroom, Featuring a Stunning Gold Bathtub
tinx
TikTok Star Tinx Says Her New L.A. Home Is 'Full of Termites': 'Don't Buy a House, It's a Trap'
Miranda Lambert on Finding Love After ‘Wild Ride’: ‘Without the Hard Stuff I Wouldn’t Be Where I Am’
Miranda Lambert Reveals How Her Mom and Grandma Inspired New Home Goods Line Wanda June
Allison Holker-Boss x Pottery Barn Makeover
See Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's 'Warm' Home Makeover: It's a 'Sanctuary for Us'
Jamie Lynn Sigler
Shop Celeb Homes: How to Get Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Window Treatments, Catt Sadler's Apron and More!