Social media star Tinx is finally settled into her new Los Angeles home and with her favorite room decked out to celebrate, just in time for Halloween.

"For sure the kitchen is my favorite," the 32-year-old, who worked with Pottery Barn to get everything together, shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "It's where everyone gathers. I always think about that. When I was a child at my family's house, people always gathered in the kitchen because it's the heart of the home."

The move was a long time coming for the content creator, who has been documenting the process every step of the way for her millions of followers across her social media platforms.

Pottery Barn

"My house feels chaotic, but in the best way, and hopefully full of love and like a cozy, safe space," the It's Me Tinx podcast host, whose real name is Christina Najjar, says. "I think it's so important to have somewhere where you can just relax and it's your sanctuary. And even though I'm a little messy, it doesn't matter."

As the newest neighbor on her block, she's trying to make a good first impression by being the local kids' favorite stop on Halloween night.

"I'm just so excited to have trick-or-treaters this year.I'm going to give out the good candy," the Rich Moms clothing designer says. "You know when you were younger and you would go to a house and it would be very mediocre candy or small, like an individually wrapped Starburst? Not me, man. I am doing full candy bars for the kids in my neighborhood because I want to be known as the good house."

Courtesy Tinx

She's also having fun right now decorating her home to celebrate on Oct. 31.

"Right now everything in the house is black and orange for Halloween," Tinx says. "Seriously, we're covered in Halloween decorations and all my furniture's actually being delivered this week, so it's going to be totally new, totally different, but it's neutral. I think the whole vibe of my house is very easy, very California, kind of indoor-outdoor. I just wanted a place where people feel really comfortable to come and sit and watch a movie or have dinner. So easy, neutral, California, cool energy."

Although she has some of her Pottery Barn favorite staples sprinkled all over her home, she easily has a favorite.

"I think it's going to be my bed," Tinx says. "I got a new bed and it's arriving on Wednesday. It's green velvet, and it's so cool. I've always wanted to be a cool bed person. A person with a green bed—that's a cool person."