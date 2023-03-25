This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Better Than Any Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale

Let's admit it — household chores can be a drag, but having certain cleaning devices on hand can make the process a whole lot easier. So if you haven't invested in a lightweight, cordless stick vacuum yet, now is the time.

The Tineco Pure One X Essentials Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is on sale at Amazon for $169 — a solid $90 in savings. The lightweight vacuum has numerous standout features, including an anti-tangle brush, a smart sensor that detects messes and adjusts its suction power, LED headlights for easy navigation in tight corners and along baseboards, a one-touch trigger for easy emptying, and a wall-mounted dock for easy charging.

It has a four-stage HEPA filtration that does most of the heavy lifting by separating large particles, blocking hair and dust, trapping fine dust, and expelling fresh air. With a run time of 45 minutes on a full charge, the cordless vacuum offers continuous strong suction to keep floors and carpets clean. It's quiet with less than a 70-decibel noise level, so you won't wake up the entire house when it's time to clean.

Plus, the vacuum one shopper called "easy to use" transforms into a hand-cleaning device for those hard-to-reach areas. It comes with a two-in-one dusting brush and a crevice tool as well to reach those high shelves and dark corners to remove. When it comes time to clean, simply run the vacuum filter under water to remove unwanted dirt and dust for optimal suction. It's also from the same brand as a People Tested favorite — the Tineco PureOne S15 Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum earned the title of the best smart vacuum cleaner.

Shoppers have dished out praise for this stick vacuum. An impressed reviewer, who gave the device a five-star rating, raved about its features, specifically its "super bright" LED light that "makes it much easier to see all the dust and pet hair you're actually picking up." They added, "This has a much better battery than the Dyson. It's super lightweight and quiet even when it's in max mode." Another shopper agreed and said the vacuum is "better than any Dyson I ever owned."

One final reviewer called the vacuum "very lightweight" and said it "works great for [cleaning] pet hair." They added, "[It] gets into corners surprisingly well and easily fits underneath chairs and low tables."

If you're in the market for a new cleaning device, check out the Tineco Pure One X Essentials Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale at Amazon.

