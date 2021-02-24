This Cordless Vacuum-Mop Hybrid Can't Stay in Stock After Going Viral on TikTok — but It’s Back on Amazon

"I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. Everyone was raving about how amazing it was compared to the Bissell Crosswave, so I had to try it," one wrote. "Let me tell you, it did not disappoint. Two days after I got it my two-year-old decided to take her whole bowl of cereal with milk and throw it in the trash. I used the Tineco to clean up the milk and cereal that she spilled — it cleaned it up off the hardwood without hesitation! I'm so glad I bought it."