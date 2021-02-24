This Cordless Vacuum-Mop Hybrid Can't Stay in Stock After Going Viral on TikTok — but It’s Back on Amazon

The internet loves a good cleaning product — especially if it's going viral on TikTok. In case you weren't aware, "cleaning influencers" are now a thing, and the #cleaning tag on TikTok has hit a whopping 8.4 billion views. Hundreds of people have shown off their home cleaning projects and hacks, leading to a handful of products going viral — including this super convenient cordless vacuum that's also a mop.
The Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum has become such a popular purchase that it's been in and out of stock on Amazon since September 2020. Even before its rise to TikTok fame, the vacuum cleaner was already a top-rated product. Over 3,700 shoppers have left it a five-star rating, with some raving that they're "ecstatically horrified" at how clean it leaves their floors.
Designed to be used on hard floors — like hardwood, tile, laminate, vinyl, marble, and linoleum — the vacuum has a run time of just over 20 minutes after a full four-hour charge. It comes with a charging stand and various cleaning tools, including a special deodorizing and sanitizing solution. The best part (other than the fact that it can vacuum and mop at the same time) is that it's self-cleaning thanks to a button that eliminates the odor and debris on the brush roller for you.
Buy It! Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $184.99); amazon.com
Not only is the wet dry vacuum finally back in stock, but it's 10 percent off right now, too. You'll also find the newer model of the vacuum — the iFloor3 — in stock. Equally as popular, the iFloor3 has a slightly longer run time, an LED display, a larger dirt tank, and suction power that's 2.5 times more powerful compared to the original model.
Buy It! Tineco iFloor3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, $299.99; amazon.com
Shoppers love the Tineco iFloor so much that they leave paragraph-long reviews for it, touting it as "easy to use, easy to clean, and very lightweight."
"I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. Everyone was raving about how amazing it was compared to the Bissell Crosswave, so I had to try it," one wrote. "Let me tell you, it did not disappoint. Two days after I got it my two-year-old decided to take her whole bowl of cereal with milk and throw it in the trash. I used the Tineco to clean up the milk and cereal that she spilled — it cleaned it up off the hardwood without hesitation! I'm so glad I bought it."
Another customer said: "If you're a busy parent and have absolutely zero time, this is one tool you definitely need."
And if the vacuums happen to be out of stock again by the time you're reading this (which may happen, so act fast!), the brand's smartest version of the vacuum, the Tineco Floor One S3, has been more steadily available. The S3 has the longest runtime of the two (up to 35 minutes), can be connected to an app, and features a savvy voice assistant.
Buy It! Tineco Floor One S3 Wet Dry Vacuum, $399.99; amazon.com
