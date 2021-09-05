This Hybrid Vacuum Mop Wipes Away Both Wet and Dry Messes at Once — and It's on Sale for Labor Day
It might be hard to admit, but TikTok has become a veritable treasure trove for discovering trends and genius finds. The platform has alerted us to #BamaRush style, butt-lifting leggings, and even a clever soap dispenser that went viral (yes, a soap dispenser). It's never short of cleaning hacks either — one product that became famous on the app is Tineco's iFloor Hybrid Vacuum and Mop, which has since become one of the hottest purchases on Amazon that just can't stay in stock. But there's good news: The Tineco iFloor is fully available right now, and even on sale for Labor Day weekend.
From now through Monday, September 6, the Tineco iFloor will be as little as $162 in a bundle with two cleaning solutions, or $145 for just the vacuum-mop alone. Even without #CleaningTok swearing by its effectiveness, this cordless vacuum-mop hybrid has thousands of Amazon shoppers singing its praises, with some calling it a ″lifesaver″ for households with young children and pets. The iFloor isn't the only model from Tineco that acts as a mop-vacuum hybrid (nor is it the only one on sale): The iFloor 3, which will actively wash your floors and has a LED control display, is also on sale for $85 off.
Buy It! Tineco iFloor Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Extra Accessories, $161.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tineco iFloor Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $144.99 with coupon (orig. $184.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tineco iFloor 3 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $264.83 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Made for use on hardwood floors, the Tineco iFloor cleaner acts both as a wet mop and a vacuum, sucking up all the dirt and debris from the ground while giving it a good scrubbing to tackle two exhausting household chores all at once. All you have to do is insert Tineco's cleaning solution, and the vacuum-mop will wipe up all the unwanted gunk on your floor and leave it sparkling clean. It even has a "spot" functionality that will do some extra scrubbing against any stubborn marks, so you won't have to use an ounce of elbow grease.
Compared to the original iFloor, the iFloor 3 is even more lightweight, quieter, and can even self-clean its brush head so you don't ever wipe your floors with a dirty mop. These features of course makes it slightly pricier, but shoppers say it has made cleaning their houses ″100 percent easier″ and is "worth every penny."
Both iFloor models can handle liquid spills and pet hair all at the same time. A TikTok video that went viral shows just how satisfying and effective it is at wiping up sticky messes on the floor. And hardwood floors aren't the only surface you can use them on — the brand notes that they're compatible with tiles, vinyl, and marble, making either vacuum a handy gadget for the entire house.
These Labor Day markdowns won't be around forever, so those who want to score the iFloor vacuum mops will want to add them to their carts fast. Shop them at Amazon, and check out more Labor Day deals you won't want to miss here.
