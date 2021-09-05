This Hybrid Vacuum Mop Wipes Away Both Wet and Dry Messes at Once — and It's on Sale for Labor Day

Made for use on hardwood floors, the Tineco iFloor cleaner acts both as a wet mop and a vacuum, sucking up all the dirt and debris from the ground while giving it a good scrubbing to tackle two exhausting household chores all at once. All you have to do is insert Tineco's cleaning solution, and the vacuum-mop will wipe up all the unwanted gunk on your floor and leave it sparkling clean. It even has a "spot" functionality that will do some extra scrubbing against any stubborn marks, so you won't have to use an ounce of elbow grease.