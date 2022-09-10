This TikTok-Famous Cordless Vacuum Mop Is a 'Game Changer,' According to Shoppers — and It's $100 Right Now

It takes a lot to keep the floors clean in your home. Sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, steam cleaning — there are so many tools needed to get these well-trodden surfaces to a sparkling state. Fortunately, what would normally take you hours to do just got a whole lot easier, thanks to a cleaning machine that buyers can't stop raving about.

The Tineco cordless vacuum mop is two cleaning tools in one. Its performance beats out a lot of competitors and makes doing chores much quicker, according to 1,300 shining five-star reviews. Not to mention, the combo cleaner previously went viral on TikTok and promptly went out of stock. Don't fret though — because this so-called "beast" and "game changer" is now readily available and on sale for 41 percent off right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $99 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

A vacuum that mops seems farfetched, but it's an irreplaceable item to have in your cleaning arsenal. "I have purchased hardwood vacuums [and] hardwood steamers and honestly nothing compares to this unit," wrote one customer. It helps that it doesn't have the restrictive cords that many vacuums and steam mops come with. With a run time of 22 minutes, you can zip through different rooms before needing to recharge the battery.

Whether you have wood floors, linoleum, or some kind of stone surface in your home, the vacuum mop can handle cleaning it. Not only that, but it completely speeds up a typically tedious day of chores. "I'm in heaven," began one buyer. "This cuts my cleaning time in half."

The machine is built with a scrubber head and separate water compartments so you won't be recycling grimy water when mopping. In terms of vacuuming, its suction can tackle hair, dander, dust, and crumbs. Despite its multipurpose construction, it's a relatively quiet tool, with customers noting that they managed to successfully talk on the phone and watch TV while using it.

"Best purchase of my adult life, besides the house I am mopping," another person wrote. "I can mop the entire house in less than 30 minutes. The dry time is less than 10 and while it may look streaky while you're mopping it dries non-streaked."

Cut back on the time you spend cleaning the house with this two-in-one tool while it's under $100.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor, and more.