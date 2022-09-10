This TikTok-Famous Cordless Vacuum Mop Is a 'Game Changer,' According to Shoppers — and It's $100 Right Now

“This cuts my cleaning time in half”

By
Melissa Epifano
Melissa Epifano
Melissa Epifano

Melissa Epifano is a writer and editor with over five years of experience. She covers a variety of lifestyle topics but typically gravitates toward home design and fashion. She has been published on sites such as PEOPLE, MyDomaine, The Spruce, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple. After spending a few years in New York, Melissa now lives with her fiancé in Bath, UK, and runs a wide-fit shoe brand.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 01:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, Powerful One-Step Cleaning
Photo: Amazon

It takes a lot to keep the floors clean in your home. Sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, steam cleaning — there are so many tools needed to get these well-trodden surfaces to a sparkling state. Fortunately, what would normally take you hours to do just got a whole lot easier, thanks to a cleaning machine that buyers can't stop raving about.

The Tineco cordless vacuum mop is two cleaning tools in one. Its performance beats out a lot of competitors and makes doing chores much quicker, according to 1,300 shining five-star reviews. Not to mention, the combo cleaner previously went viral on TikTok and promptly went out of stock. Don't fret though — because this so-called "beast" and "game changer" is now readily available and on sale for 41 percent off right now.

Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, Powerful One-Step Cleaning
Amazon

Buy It! Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $99 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

A vacuum that mops seems farfetched, but it's an irreplaceable item to have in your cleaning arsenal. "I have purchased hardwood vacuums [and] hardwood steamers and honestly nothing compares to this unit," wrote one customer. It helps that it doesn't have the restrictive cords that many vacuums and steam mops come with. With a run time of 22 minutes, you can zip through different rooms before needing to recharge the battery.

Whether you have wood floors, linoleum, or some kind of stone surface in your home, the vacuum mop can handle cleaning it. Not only that, but it completely speeds up a typically tedious day of chores. "I'm in heaven," began one buyer. "This cuts my cleaning time in half."

The machine is built with a scrubber head and separate water compartments so you won't be recycling grimy water when mopping. In terms of vacuuming, its suction can tackle hair, dander, dust, and crumbs. Despite its multipurpose construction, it's a relatively quiet tool, with customers noting that they managed to successfully talk on the phone and watch TV while using it.

"Best purchase of my adult life, besides the house I am mopping," another person wrote. "I can mop the entire house in less than 30 minutes. The dry time is less than 10 and while it may look streaky while you're mopping it dries non-streaked."

Cut back on the time you spend cleaning the house with this two-in-one tool while it's under $100.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor, and more.

Related Articles
Eureka All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Debris This Vacuum-Mop Combo Picks Up — and It's on Sale
Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System
Deal Alert! This Microfiber Mop Makes Reviewers 'Look Forward' to Cleaning — and It's 60% Off Today Only
Light 'N' Easy Steam Mop Cleaners 5-in-1 with Detachable Handheld Unit
'Deep Cleaning Made Easy': Amazon Shoppers Are Praising This Steam Mop — and It's 47% Off Right Now
Bissell Sale Tout
It's National Dog Month! 6 Bissell Vacuums That Are Ready to Tackle Pet Hair, All on Sale at Amazon Now
Shark Cordless Vacuum Sale
Shoppers Say They Use This 'Small and Mighty' Shark Cordless Vacuum Daily, and It's on Sale
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Are 'Honestly So Impressed' by This Stick Vacuum, Now on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen Yet
Bissell Symphony Vacuum for Hardwood and Tile Floors
Shoppers Say Bissell's Vacuum-Steam Mop Combo 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' — and It's 47% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
DOKER. Steam Mop for Floor Cleaning
Amazon Shoppers Say Their 'Floors Are Spotless' Thanks to This Steam Mop That's on Sale for Just $60
roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop
This Robot Vacuum-Mop Combo Has Even Skeptical Shoppers Convinced — and It's $200 Off for a Limited Time
Prime day vacuum tout
Finally! All the Best Vacuum Deals Happening on Prime Day — Including a Cordless Vacuum for $660 Off
Early Prime Day Steam Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner Removes 'Decades of Grime and Dirt' — and It's on Sale Before Prime Day
OApier S8 Steam Mop, Floor Steam Cleaner for Hardwood and Tile
Amazon Shoppers Love How This Steam Mop Makes Floor Stains 'Disappear,' and It's Under $70 with a Coupon
Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Powerful Yet Quiet Cordless Vacuum, on Sale for $110, Is Better Than $500 Options, According to Shoppers
Moolan Steam Mop and Vacuum All in One 18Kpa Wet-Dry Steam
This Steam Mop Doubles as a Vacuum Cleaner — and It Now Comes with Double Discounts at Amazon
Tineco iCarpet Complete Upholstery Cleaner and Carpet Washer
Tineco's Newest Carpet Cleaner Works Just Like a Vacuum, and It's $100 Off at Walmart for Only a Few Days