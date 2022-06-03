Tineco's Newest Carpet Cleaner Works Just Like a Vacuum, and It's $100 Off at Walmart for Only a Few Days
You probably know the name Tineco from when its vacuums went viral on TikTok in late 2020 and the beginning of 2021. Well, in case you missed it: The brand recently launched a carpet and upholstery cleaner that works just like a vacuum — and it's $100 off.
The Tineco iCarpet Complete Upholstery Cleaner and Carpet Washer was first released on May 4, and is currently on sale during Walmart+ Weekend. That means this deal is only available for a limited time and will run until June 5 at 7 p.m. ET. So you'll want to act fast if you want to snag the cleaner at this discounted price.
The device looks and runs just like a vacuum, but instead, it provides a deep clean for various types of fabric by using heated water, cleaning solution, a brush roller, and high-powered suction all at the same time. It then blows out air at 167 degrees Fahrenheit to completely dry the area in just five passes and even displays a dryness meter so you know when it's done. The display also shows what areas are still dirty by changing the screen light from blue to red.
We don't know about you, but this type of innovative cleaning technology is too good to pass up, especially when it's on sale for just $300.
Buy It! Tineco iCarpet Complete Upholstery Cleaner and Carpet Washer, $299.99 (orig. $399); walmart.com
The cleaning machine has two tanks to separate dirty and clean water, so you can keep cleaning without having to stop and empty or refill the tank. Plus, it's super lightweight at just 22 pounds making it easy to use all over the house. It has a 21-foot cord and comes with all the accessories you need including a hose, two-in-one nozzle, cleaning tool, two brush rollers, and two bottles of cleaning solution. These attachments make it easy to clean furniture, area rugs, cars, outdoor furniture, and more.
Instead of paying hundreds of dollars for a professional to clean your carpet and furniture, invest in the Tineco iCarpet Complete so you can do it yourself. Not only will it save you money, but it works faster, too thanks to its quick-drying technology.
