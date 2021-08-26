This 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Is on Sale at Amazon — and Shoppers Swear It Has the Best Suction Power Ever
A powerful vacuum cleaner is perhaps one of the most important cleaning devices you'll ever purchase. Finding one that's not only comfortable for you to use around the house but also boasts a suction strong enough to pick up all the dirt that accumulates can be tricky. If you're not sure where to start — but know you want a stick vacuum — Amazon shoppers recommend nabbing the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which has been marked down in price.
Three power modes combined with a powerful suction allow the lightweight stick vacuum cleaner to pick up just about everything, including crumbs, dirt, pet dander, and even spills on all different types of floor. Plus, the four-stage filtration system can catch fine particles as small as 0.3 microns, ultimately making it easier for you to breathe indoors. Thanks to the brushless motor, the stick vacuum is ultra-quiet while in use and can run for up to 40 minutes before it needs to be recharged. The brush is also fitted with LED headlights to illuminate those otherwise dark, dirty corners.
Along with the stick setting, the vacuum can also be transformed into a portable vacuum. Convert it into a handheld vacuum for smaller tasks, then adjust it with several included attachments, such as a power brush, mini power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, and crevice tool.
Buy It! Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $239.99 with coupon (orig. $259.99); amazon.com
Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, noting that it "beats out Shark and Dyson" and is a "marvel of engineering." One user mentions that the "suction power is by far the best out of any vacuum we've ever used."
"I've had four Dysons in the past, and this unit has them all beat, hands down," one five-star reviewer shares. "The unit easily converts to a short wand, it has three LED lights on the floor, and two batteries. I have enough confidence in this unit."
"We needed a handy, cordless vacuum living near the beach with a dog who brings in pine straw and other debris," another shopper explains. "A neighbor let me try their Dyson and it did an okay job, but was difficult in a number of ways. After researching cordless vacuums, I chose the Tineco and am extremely pleased with it. [It's] powerful, will suck up sand on hard floors, cleans carpeting well, and with the various attachments, it can be used all around the house. I can't say enough."
If you've been looking to upgrade from an old vacuum cleaner, shop the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $239.99 while it's on sale.
