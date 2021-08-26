This 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Is on Sale at Amazon — and Shoppers Swear It Has the Best Suction Power Ever

Three power modes combined with a powerful suction allow the lightweight stick vacuum cleaner to pick up just about everything, including crumbs, dirt, pet dander, and even spills on all different types of floor. Plus, the four-stage filtration system can catch fine particles as small as 0.3 microns, ultimately making it easier for you to breathe indoors. Thanks to the brushless motor, the stick vacuum is ultra-quiet while in use and can run for up to 40 minutes before it needs to be recharged. The brush is also fitted with LED headlights to illuminate those otherwise dark, dirty corners.