Cyber Week Isn't Over! This Vacuum-Mop Combo That's the 'Best' of Its Kind Is Still $125 Off at Amazon 

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might technically be over, but the good news is there are still plenty of incredible deals available. If you're in the market for something that'll finally get your hard floors clean with minimal effort, then listen up.

The Tineco Floor One S3 is a wet dry vacuum that's backed by more than 17,500 perfect ratings, and is still $125 off at Amazon. This type of vacuum and mop combo is ideal for hard floors that are already sealed and finished. Plus, this model is cordless and self-propelled, which means it glides across your floor and doesn't require intense scrubbing to lift stubborn spots. It can run for up to 35 minutes on a single charge and has a dual tank design that keeps the clean water separate from dirt, debris, and the dirty water.

This vacuum also uses advanced technology and sensors to automatically adjust the suction power and water flow to properly clean messes. And with this all-in-one machine, you won't be left with wet floors afterward since the vacuum sucks up most of the moisture.

Amazon

Buy It! Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner, $274.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Once you're done cleaning, all you have to do is empty the dirty water reservoir and clean the filter to avoid odor and bacteria buildup. It only takes a few minutes, and then all parts should be left out to dry completely before reassembling the vacuum.

Thousands of shoppers have left rave reviews with one claiming it's the "best mop of its kind." They added that they use it every day and their "floors have never looked better." Another five-star reviewer described it as "spectacular at cleaning your hard floors in a very short amount of time."

Don't wait to treat yourself to a quality wet dry vacuum cleaner that'll make your floors sparkle, especially while it's still on sale during cyber week.

