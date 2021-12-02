Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Stick Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop — and It's on Sale for Cyber Week
If you're looking to save time and energy on your floor care routine, here's your chance to score major savings on a stick vacuum that doubles as a mop.
For Cyber Week, Amazon is offering $120 off the Tineco Floor One S3 Vacuum-Mop. The 2-in-1 stick vacuum cuts down on cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping all at once. Its standout feature is what the brand calls "iLoop smart sensor technology," which senses wet and dry messes on hardwood floors and automatically adjusts the water flow and suction power accordingly.
The vacuum also has an LED display that will show you when debris is detected with a ring of red that turns blue after the debris is cleared. So whether there's a sticky spill or a stubborn buildup, the vacuum leaves your floors clean, without extra effort on your part.
Along with cleaning performance and status, the LED display also shows the vacuum's battery life and maintenance alerts. You can even connect it to the Tineco app to monitor usage, set reminders, and get cleaning reports.
Designed with convenience in mind, the vacuum is lightweight and easy to maneuver throughout your home. It's also cordless, so you're not restricted to vacuuming in spaces near outlets. Plus, the vacuum itself is a breeze to keep clean, thanks to its dual tank technology that keeps clean water separate from debris and dirty water. With just a push of a button, it flushes out its brush roll and inner tubes to avoid any residue collecting inside.
The vacuum comes with everything you need to keep your floors clean, including a multi-use hard floor cleaning solution, two brush rollers, two HEPA filters, a charging base, and a 3-in-1 cleaning tool.
A hit with shoppers, the vacuum has picked up more than 12,400 five-star ratings on Amazon. Customers call it a "life-saver," and say that it leaves their floors spotless and streak-free.
They also love that it saves them time. "I have three dogs, three kids, and lots of hardwood floors," one customer wrote. "I can't get over how well the Tineco cleans the floors and vacuums up all the dog hair. It does not leave my walnut floors overly wet and it really sucks up the dirt. It is super easy to clean and a full charge will cover all my hard surface areas. I am so happy I spent the money on this. It has made mopping and vacuuming so much easier and less time consuming."
There's no word on when the deal will end, but Cyber Week is already flying by. So head to Amazon to snag the Tineco Floor One S3 Vacuum-Mop while it's still on sale.
