Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Stick Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop — and It's on Sale for Cyber Week

They also love that it saves them time. "I have three dogs, three kids, and lots of hardwood floors," one customer wrote. "I can't get over how well the Tineco cleans the floors and vacuums up all the dog hair. It does not leave my walnut floors overly wet and it really sucks up the dirt. It is super easy to clean and a full charge will cover all my hard surface areas. I am so happy I spent the money on this. It has made mopping and vacuuming so much easier and less time consuming."