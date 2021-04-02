Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Vacuum Brand Went Viral for Its Cordless Mop Hybrid — and Now It’s Having a Huge Sale on Amazon

Here are six cordless Tineco vacuums you can snag on sale right now:

If you didn't get a chance to grab Tineco's iFloor Cordless Vacuum and Mop because it was consistently out of stock for a while, now's a good time to do so. The TikTok-famous vacuum blew up for how well it cleans floors — one shopper even said they're "ecstatically horrified" at the results. It can be used on a variety of floors, comes with a charging dock, and even has a self-cleaning option. The iFloor is $165 right now if you clip an additional coupon at checkout, or you can even snag it with extra accessories (including two sanitizing solutions and brush rolls) for $170.

The brand's equally popular Hero A10 and A11 cordless vacuums are also on sale. Amazon shoppers have nothing but good things to say about the Hero A10, which is currently just $149. It comes with three specialized brushes, has a run time of up to 25 minutes after a full charge, and easily converts into a handheld vacuum. Shoppers rave that the A10 is easy to maneuver, super lightweight, and "everything you could wish for."

The A11 is actually Tineco's highest rated model on Amazon, with nearly 4,950 five-star ratings. Shoppers love the vacuum so much that many have left lengthy reviews, raving that it's "hands down the best vacuum" and a "marvel of engineering." One customer wrote: "Do yourself a favor — step your game up, quit swooning over Dyson, and buy this vacuum."

You can even snag one of the brand's high-end, smart vacuums for $104 off if you're a Prime member. (That means you'll only see the discount if you're logged into a Prime membership account.) The Pure One S12 Smart Cordless Vacuum features a smart sensor that detects dust and debris that's not visible to the eye, can run for up to 100 minutes, has a self-cleaning high efficiency particulate air filter, and features the brand's "most powerful brush."

