This Vacuum Brand Went Viral for Its Cordless Mop Hybrid — and Now It’s Having a Huge Sale on Amazon
Prices start at $149
Chances are, you can always find a good vacuum deal on Amazon, from customer-loved options under $80 under to exclusive discounts only Prime members can take advantage of. Right now, you'll find a handful of deals from popular brand Tineco, which has recently gone viral on TikTok for its cordless vacuum and mop hybrid model. The brand has several highly rated vacuums on Amazon that shoppers rave are powerful, sleek, quiet, and even "better than Dyson."
Here are six cordless Tineco vacuums you can snag on sale right now:
- Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum, $148.90 (orig. $199.99)
- Tineco iFloor Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $164.99 with coupon (orig. $174.99)
- Tineco iFloor Cordless Vacuum and Mop with Extra Accessories, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum, $259.99 (orig. $319)
- Tineco iFloor3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $259.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Tineco Pure One S12 Plus Smart Cordless Vacuum, $595.99 with Prime (orig. $699.99)
If you didn't get a chance to grab Tineco's iFloor Cordless Vacuum and Mop because it was consistently out of stock for a while, now's a good time to do so. The TikTok-famous vacuum blew up for how well it cleans floors — one shopper even said they're "ecstatically horrified" at the results. It can be used on a variety of floors, comes with a charging dock, and even has a self-cleaning option. The iFloor is $165 right now if you clip an additional coupon at checkout, or you can even snag it with extra accessories (including two sanitizing solutions and brush rolls) for $170.
Buy It! Tineco iFloor Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $174.99 with coupon (orig. $184.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tineco iFloor Cordless Vacuum and Mop with Extra Accessories, $169.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
The brand's equally popular Hero A10 and A11 cordless vacuums are also on sale. Amazon shoppers have nothing but good things to say about the Hero A10, which is currently just $149. It comes with three specialized brushes, has a run time of up to 25 minutes after a full charge, and easily converts into a handheld vacuum. Shoppers rave that the A10 is easy to maneuver, super lightweight, and "everything you could wish for."
Buy It! Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum, $148.90 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
The A11 is actually Tineco's highest rated model on Amazon, with nearly 4,950 five-star ratings. Shoppers love the vacuum so much that many have left lengthy reviews, raving that it's "hands down the best vacuum" and a "marvel of engineering." One customer wrote: "Do yourself a favor — step your game up, quit swooning over Dyson, and buy this vacuum."
Buy It! Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum, $259.99 (orig. $319); amazon.com
You can even snag one of the brand's high-end, smart vacuums for $104 off if you're a Prime member. (That means you'll only see the discount if you're logged into a Prime membership account.) The Pure One S12 Smart Cordless Vacuum features a smart sensor that detects dust and debris that's not visible to the eye, can run for up to 100 minutes, has a self-cleaning high efficiency particulate air filter, and features the brand's "most powerful brush."
Buy It! Tineco Pure One S12 Plus Smart Cordless Vacuum, $595.99 with Prime (orig. $699.99); amazon.com
These deals won't last long, and these top-rated vacuums are sure to fly off Amazon's shelves, so make sure to add one to your cart before they disappear.