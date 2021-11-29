Even Professional Cleaners Say This Stick Vacuum Outperforms Dysons — and It's $155 Off on Cyber Monday

One of the most impressive things about this stick vacuum is its smart features. It's equipped with a smart sensor called iLoop that automatically adjusts the suction power when it detects dirt, dust, and pet hair. It even has a ring light that gradually turns from red to blue to notify you when your floors are actually clean. Plus, it has an LED display that alerts you when the brush roll is tangled, the dirt cup is full, and more. It's even compatible with Wi-Fi and the Tineco mobile app.