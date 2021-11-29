Even Professional Cleaners Say This Stick Vacuum Outperforms Dysons — and It's $155 Off on Cyber Monday
It's no secret that one of the biggest sale events of the year offers amazing deals on vacuums. And right now, you can score 39 percent off this Tineco cordless stick vacuum for Cyber Monday — which ends in a few more hours. It's so powerful, several shoppers compare it to Dyson models, with one saying it's "better than Dysons in almost every way."
The Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Stick Vacuum has powerful 130-watt suction and a four-stage HEPA filtration system to pick up the smallest particles on all floor types. It easily converts into a handheld vacuum, and the crevice and brush attachments experty clean stairs, corners, and upholstery. It has a run time of 40 minutes, and it comes with a wall mount for recharging. The lightweight vacuum also operates quietly — one reviewer even said they had no problem using it with a sleeping baby in the room.
One of the most impressive things about this stick vacuum is its smart features. It's equipped with a smart sensor called iLoop that automatically adjusts the suction power when it detects dirt, dust, and pet hair. It even has a ring light that gradually turns from red to blue to notify you when your floors are actually clean. Plus, it has an LED display that alerts you when the brush roll is tangled, the dirt cup is full, and more. It's even compatible with Wi-Fi and the Tineco mobile app.
Buy It! Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $244.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers are enamored with this vacuum because of its suction power and quiet operation. One shopper said it "totally grossed me out but SO happy we got this one, It works great for pet hair on carpet, and for our vinyl floor in the kitchen."
"I owned my own carpet cleaning and repair service for 12 years, and I have used about every vacuum manufactured product, including commercial brands," one reviewer wrote, and added, "The suction is so good that if I put it on maximum it will pull a heavy throw rug off the floor. The attachment to clean the pre-filter is a stroke of genius. So quick and easy. It takes me about 30 minutes to vacuum. It has outperformed every non-corded vacuum (and most of the corded), including Dyson."
Another shopper said, "It's lightweight, simple, and actually makes vacuuming into a meditative activity for me rather than a chore. It picks up cat food, litter, hair, scraps, everything so far!"
You only have a few more hours to take advantage of this deal, so be sure to grab the Tineco cordless stick vacuum from Amazon while it's only $245.
- Even Professional Cleaners Say This Stick Vacuum Outperforms Dysons — and It's $155 Off on Cyber Monday
- The Cordless KitchenAid Hand Mixer Is on Sale for Its Cheapest Price Yet for Cyber Monday
- Even Dog Trainers Rave About This Shark Robot Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 50% Off for Cyber Monday
- The Legendary Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer with 260,700 Five-Star Ratings Is 63% Off