Amazon Shoppers Say This Tineco Vacuum Is a 'Major Upgrade,' and It's 45% Off

We've all hit that point where we've grown weary of cleaning the house. Lugging a heavy, corded vacuum cleaner is sure to make you tired, after all, and getting on your hands and knees to scrub the floor is hardly on anyone's list of favorite things to do.

To make things easier, just invest in a stick vacuum cleaner, like the Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently a whopping 45 percent off at Amazon. The top-rated device is designed with a 450-watt motor that effortlessly hits a strong suction power, quickly picking up dirt, debris, and pet dander on any floor surface. The multi-task power brush is outfitted with LED headlights, illuminating all the dust that may have otherwise been hidden. Plus it has a four-stage HEPA filter that carefully traps large pieces of debris and fine dust.

Users can choose from three modes: low, medium, and high. The vacuum cleaner also converts into a handheld device, giving you the opportunity to target hard-to-reach places around the house. For instance, you can use the smaller brush to clean upholstery like the couch, carpeted stairs, and drapes, while the crevice tool can be employed to reach in between couch cushions.

Amazon

Buy It! Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $219.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Over 6,700 Amazon shoppers recommend this Tineco vacuum, with reviewers calling it a "marvel of engineering" and declaring that it has "better suction" compared to a Shark device. One user said, "I have two of these vacuums and have purchased two more for my sisters," while another shared: "This is a major upgrade from our last stick vacuum."

"I have had a Dyson but was recommended to try Tineco because they're less expensive," another reviewer explained, adding that it's "worth every cent and more." They love that it's "lightweight" and "cleans phenomenally," and also comes with multiple attachments. They wrote: "I vacuumed with my Dyson and then this vacuum and filled the canister [with] dog hair and dirt that the Dyson missed." They even wrote that they're "buying another" for their downstairs level.

Head to Amazon to snag the Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's 45 percent off.

