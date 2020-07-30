Shoppers Say This Top-Rated Cordless Vacuum Makes Cleaning Time ‘Significantly Shorter’ — and It’s on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to ditch your corded, upright vacuum for a more high-tech version, Amazon just gave you one. Prepare to be swept away because the retailer is offering a major discount on one of its top-rated cordless stick vacuums. For a limited time, the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum is $59 off.

The high-performance model provides powerful suction that can deeply clean any floor surface, including carpet and hardwood. It’s equipped with three power modes: Suction modes I and II can be used for daily cleaning, and Max mode is best for tackling more stubborn dirt. The battery-powered vacuum also has a filtration system that captures dust and other particles to clean the air in your home. Its battery provides up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning and can be conveniently recharged when placed on the wall-mounted storage charging dock (included).

The Tineco cordless vacuum comes with several different accessories, like an LED multi-tasker power brush that makes it easier to see dirt and a crevice tool that makes getting into small spaces a breeze. Plus, there’s a mini power brush that can be used to convert the device’s main body into a hand-held vacuum for cleaning furniture, stairs, and cars. This particular model has racked up over 2,400 five-star reviews from shoppers who are calling it a “must-have for any home.”

“Vacuuming my house has gone from a chore I dreaded to a quick and easy task. So I do it more often and with less stress,” one wrote. “The vacuum works great on all surfaces and has more suction and cleaning power than my big upright.”

Another added, “My time cleaning is significantly shorter, as I do not have to drag around a canister, plug in, and unplug when necessary.”

Though it’s currently ranking behind other vacuums from brands like Dyson, Moosoo, and Bissell on Amazon’s list of best-selling cordless vacuums, many reviewers say it offers the same quality for a better price.

“This version of the Tineco is the most powerful of the Dyson competitors,” a shopper wrote. “I used the A11 around the house, tube with motorized brush on floors and carpet. There was enough power in the standard mode to do the whole house.”

If you’re ready to save yourself time doing chores, now’s never been a better time to invest in the Tineco Cordless Stick Vacuum. Below, we found a few other floor cleaners on sale from the brand, like an older version of the Hero Vacuum for $160. We don’t know when these deals end, so don’t wait too long to take advantage of them.

