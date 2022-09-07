This Lightweight Tineco Cordless Vacuum That's 'Easy to Maneuver' Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Shoppers are also impressed with its “great suction”

By Isabel Garcia
Published on September 7, 2022 04:30 AM

Tineco A10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
If you're tired of hauling out a heavy upright vacuum for quick messes and daily floor maintenance, now's a great time to pick up a lightweight stick vacuum.

Right now, the Tineco A10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is 20 percent off at Amazon. Equipped with strong suction power, the cleaning gadget handily cleans dirt, dust, and debris from hard floors and carpet. For more stubborn messes, you can switch to the max cleaning mode. The vacuum even has a trigger lock, so you don't have to hold down a button for continuous power.

Tineco A10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Without a restricting cord to hold onto and plug into the nearest power outlet, the light vacuum is a breeze to maneuver around your home. Its swivel head, which can lay flat, also makes it easy to navigate around tight corners and under furniture. Plus, it lights up to illuminate your cleaning path, ensuring you don't miss a thing.

The versatile gadget also converts to a handheld vacuum to keep more of your home spotless. It comes with a mini power brush for upholstery and stairs, a crevice tool for in-between cushions, and a dusting brush for curtains and window sills. Since the base of the vacuum is just 5.2 pounds, you can attach the dusting brush to it to better reach cobwebbed ceiling corners.

Also worth noting? The vacuum's fully sealed filtration and cyclonic system (which includes a HEPA filter) that captures 99.9 percent of dust particles.

More than 2,000 shoppers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, citing its "great suction" that "picks up just about everything." According to a reviewer who has "two dogs who are a shedding mess of fur, this vacuum picks up hair like a champ."

Many call out that the "lightweight" vacuum is "easy to maneuver," with one saying, "It is so easy to grab and clean up a mess, or to clean the entire house."

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to snap up the Tineco A10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on sale.

