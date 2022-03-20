What a Steal: Walmart Just Slashed the Price of This Popular Cordless Vacuum to $99
Without the proper cleaning equipment, it'll take a lot more time and effort to get through your spring cleaning checklist. So if you're in the market for a gadget to tackle everyday messes on your floors, you'll want to head to Walmart.
The retailer just launched a can't-miss deal on the Tineco A10-D cordless stick vacuum. Normally, it costs $149, but the sale brings it down to just $99 — and it's comparable to cordless vacuums that cost hundreds of dollars.
Designed to clean up daily messes on hard floors and carpets, the vacuum is equipped with a 300-watt motor that quickly sucks up crumbs, dirt, dust, and other debris. It has a trigger lock that keeps it powered for continuous cleaning without having to hold down the button, and since it only weighs a little more than 5 pounds, the vacuum is super easy to maneuver throughout the house.
Plus, because it's cordless, you won't be restricted to vacuuming within reach of a power outlet, and you won't also have to worry about cords getting tangled or in the way. You don't even need to be near good lighting to ensure your cleaning every dirty spot thanks to the vacuum's LED headlights that illuminate debris in dimly lit areas.
Also worth noting (especially if you already suffer from seasonal allergies) is the vacuum's fully sealed HEPA filtration that traps dust. So you won't have to work about another potential source of allergies while vacuuming.
And the vacuum can clean more than just floors: It converts into a handheld vacuum that can be used on curtains, upholstery, and even car interiors. For targeted cleaning, it comes with a crevice tool and a dusting tool. It also comes with a wall mount for easy storage.
The vacuum has more than 1,600 five-star ratings from customers who love that the lightweight vacuum is a breeze to navigate. They also rave that its strong suction power gets everything, including pet hair. Even former Dyson owners say this vacuum performs better.
Head to Walmart to snap up the Tineco A10-D cordless stick vacuum before these savings disappear!
