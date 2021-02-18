The country superstars purchased the spectacular property in 2003 when it was "just a little shack"

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's $35 Million Private Island He Called 'Best Place on Earth' for Sale

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's private island in the Bahamas is on the market!

The country superstars 20-acre island with almost 1.3 miles of water frontage in Exumas, Bahamas, has been listed for $35 million with Knight Frank, multiple outlets reported. Listing agents have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple purchased the property, named L'île d'Anges and also know as Goat Cay, back in 2003. It is home to a 6,517-square-foot main residence that boasts four bedroom suites, five bathrooms, an observation tower and a grass-covered internal courtyard, all connected by almost 5,000-square-feet of covered verandas and passageways, the listing states.

There is also a private dock jutting out into the turquoise water, a spot that is well-documented in Hill and McGraw's Instagram dispatches from their getaway.

On the northern end of the island, there are several additional structures including three staff houses, engineering facilities and mechanical storage.

McGraw and Hill, both 53, told Architectural Digest in a 2017 cover story about the home that the Bahamas property was "just a little shack" when they purchased it. They replaced the modest structure with a collection of eight "pavilions" that took until 2012 to complete, the couple said.

"We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else," said Hill. "We basically had to build a little town."

Over the years, the retreat has served as a spot for Hill and McGraw — who married in 1996 — to unwind from their busy lives with daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

"We've been all over the world, and we really wanted to create a special place we couldn't find anywhere else," Hill said of the destination, which can be accessed via seaplane.

Her husband added, "Every time we land the plane and walk onto the beach and head up to the house, we turn to each other and say, 'This is the best place in the world.' "

Image zoom Tim McGraw and Faith Hill | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

In September 2019, McGraw shared his love for the Bahamas in a heartfelt Instagram post after Hurricane Dorian struck several of the islands, causing significant damage and killing over 70 people.

"Our family loves the Bahamas….The Bahamians are the kindest, sweetest most beautiful people we have ever come to know," the "Highway Don't Care" singer wrote. "The devastation that we are seeing on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama is so incredibly heartbreaking."