"I personally have struggled with sleeping, so I know how important it is," Charli tells PEOPLE about why she and sister Dixie partnered with mattress brand Simmons

Charli & Dixie D'Amelio Have Custom-Designed a Mattress — and It Was Made With Gen-Z in Mind

Content creators Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are always dreaming up something new, but their latest creation truly puts the emphasis on the "dreaming: The sisters-turned-TikTok stars can officially put "mattress designers" on their resumes.

The sisters have partnered up with bedding company Simmons to create a special-edition mattress made with Gen Z in mind, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our bedrooms are creative spaces where we can feel comfortable and can create content, and that's something that's super important to us," Dixie, 19, tells PEOPLE of how they came to partner with the mattress brand. "And the bed is the center of the room. So when we saw Simmons was big on TikTok, it really was just a perfect match."

Their co-creation, the Charli & Dixie x Simmons Mattress, available Monday and starting at $499 for a twin size, aims to help anyone — but especially younger people — get a good night's sleep.

Charli x Dixie D'Amelio Mattress Credit: Simmons

"I personally have struggled with sleeping, so I know how important it is," Charli, 16, adds. "Your mattress is really the most important furniture in your life, because how you sleep affects your day and your mood and everything. So we're so excited to give something to kids around our age to make them feel more comfortable in their rooms."

Charli x Dixie D'Amelio Mattress Credit: Simmons

Two inches of gel memory foam make the mattress soft and supportive, and a motion separation layer is designed to ensure minimal interruption during the night. The mattress cover, printed with a white-and-turquoise crossover pattern, was also designed by the D'Amelios with creativity in mind.

"I personally love the design of it," Charli says of the unique print. "And I love how easy it is to set up — it literally comes rolled up in a box. And then you just put it on the bed, and it expands fully in 24 hours."

Charli x Dixie D'Amelio Mattress Credit: Simmons

Although they admit fans may be surprised when they hear about their newest collaboration, they also think they'll be just as excited about it as they are. Especially because they're celebrating the launch with a special contest.

RELATED VIDEO: Charli D'Amelio Becomes First TikTok Star to Reach 100 Million Followers: 'This Is a Dream'

"Basically, what we're doing is a little room makeover for two fans, and we're going to be picking people who post videos on TikTok about why they need a room makeover," Dixie says.

Fans will have until midnight on May 16, 2021 to create a TikTok video showing off their current room and explaining why they deserve an upgrade. They must include the hashtags #SimmonsDreamRoom and #Contest in the caption, as well submit the video Simmons.com/DreamRoom via an entry form.

Charli x Dixie D'Amelio Mattress Credit: Simmons

The chosen fans will then get to share their vision for their perfect room with Charli and Dixie, who will work with Simmons to make it happen. And, of course, they'll get their own Charli & Dixie x Simmons mattress as a starting point.

"This was what we wanted from the very beginning: to figure out how we can give back while doing something with mattresses," Dixie says of the contest. "So if we can give a little joy to some fans and help put together a whole room, it will be very exciting."