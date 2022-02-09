The social media star revealed that she did not “actually have an inspection” of her house before purchasing it

TikTok Star Tinx Says Her New L.A. Home Is 'Full of Termites': 'Don't Buy a House, It's a Trap'

Tiktok star Tinx is quickly learning the realities of home ownership.

The social media influencer 31, whose real name is Christina Najjar, shared on TikTok and Instagram Tuesday that her newly purchased Los Angeles area home is infested with termites.

"Well, I have termites. You know that cute little house I just bought, it's full of termites, which from my understanding is like lice on your house. Eww," she said in a video posted on Instagram.

Tinx House Credit: tinx/ instagram

Tinx — who gained fame playfully roasting "rich moms," sharing pop culture hot takes, and big-sisterly dating advice on social media — admitted that she did not have a home inspection before buying the property. An inspection is a typical, but not required, practice in California.

"Well, Tinx why didn't they catch that in the inspection when you bought your house?" she asked herself in the video.

She replied, "That would have required me to actually have an inspection."

The TikTok star — who currently has 1.5 million followers — revealed that the highly competitive housing market in Los Angeles influenced her decision to waive the inspection contingency in hopes of being a more appealing buyer.

"Well, I'll tell you why: because in Los Angeles, you have to show up to an open house with a trunk full of gold and a contract that says you'll give them your first born," she said. "So like a f---ing idiot, I said sure, I'll buy this house no inspection."

She continued, "Hey, you want pictures of my a-- too, what will get this deal done?"

Tinx House Credit: tinx/ instagram

As a new homeowner, Tinx is warning her followers that "growing up is a trap" as she will now need to fumigate her house to get rid of the infestation.